Farewell to the compulsory vaccination in Italy, this is what is happening

Goodbye to compulsory vaccination at work for over 50s? It is a hypothesis that the government is thinking about. At the moment the date set for the end of the measure is June 15, but it could be brought forward. Not only.

Austria – first country to introduce compulsory vaccination – announced the suspension of the provision, following the stabilization of the pandemic. Goodbye soon also in Italy then? Let’s go into detail.

Goodbye vaccination obligation for over 50s?

In an interview with Radio Anch’io on Radio1, the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa has explained: “The vaccination obligation for those over 50 will remain until June 15th. There is an assessment that we are making, which I personally agree with, of to transform, before 15 June, the reinforced green pass into a basic green pass. This would allow many citizens to return to work obviously taking a swab every two days“.

And he adds: “There is still no precise date, but the hypothesis is to bring forward the date of June 15th“. Therefore, according to what Costa reported, the vaccination obligation for over 50s could be eliminated before the scheduled date. Although in the last few days there has been a increase in infections.

“In the next days – continues Costa – the government will think of a time schedule on the green pass. From 1 April there will be a relaxation of the restrictive measures. It will be gradual but will start immediately. For example, for outdoor spaces, such as bars and restaurants, where I believe that the reinforced green pass will no longer be necessary from 1 April. In Italy as in other European countries, Great Britain, Germany and Spain, there is an increase in infections. We have to monitor but these are manageable situations and the pressure on hospitals is under control. The important goal is to complete the third dose, still 7 million Italians are without a booster dose“.

About the alarm new variantsCosta states: “They will have less impact because the percentage of vaccinated people is high“.

Of the same opinion as Costa, the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri. “I think the reinforced green pass for the work will need to be reviewed, even very soon – Sileri explains to Morning 5 -. Then also the safety distance will be removed among the first things. Removing the distance also means reviewing all the protocols of gyms, swimming pools, television studios. Then we will also think about removing the mask indoors and reshaping the isolations for asymptomatic positives“.

The case of Austria, goodbye to the vaccination obligation

The Austrian government announced the suspension of the vaccination obligation against Covid-19 following the decrease in infections in the country and the stabilization of the pandemic.

Austria was the first Western country to introduce compulsory vaccination for a large part of the population on February 1st. The suspension, the executive said, has immediate effect.

The contagion situation in the country would have significantly improved, so much so that most of the restrictions were lifted on 5 March.