farewell to the emergency and first stop at the pass

Shops, bars and restaurants

From 1 April the green certificate will no longer be used to enter shops, public offices, banks and post offices, hotels and b & bs, to go to the hairdresser and tobacconist, to practice outdoor sports or to sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. . The basic Green pass will be required until April 30 to consume at the counter and in the indoor halls, and to attend outdoor events and competitions.

Wedding and birthday parties

Until April 30th, the obligation to have a reinforced Green pass will remain, the one obtainable only with the vaccine or recovery from Covid, to take part in wedding banquets and birthday parties, as well as to go to the cinema, theaters, swimming pools, gyms, wellness centers and discos (where capacity returns to 100%), attend conferences and congresses, attend concerts and indoor sporting events.

Bus, metro and transport

However, the pass obligation expires from 1 April on buses and metro, where however you will have to continue to wear the Ffp2 mask. On airplanes, ships, ferries and non-regional trains, however, the basic pass will be required until 30 April.

Matter masks

On the face masks, from May 1st it will no longer be compulsory to wear surgery indoors.

Quarantines and self-monitoring

From Friday, however, the rules for those who come into contact with the positives also change: via the quarantine, self-surveillance for 10 days with the obligation of Ffp2 will be enough, while health workers will have to swab a day for 5 days. Those who contracted the virus will remain in isolation until a negative swab, to be performed after at least seven days, or ten for the unvaccinated.

The school

The rules also change at school: only the positives will go to Dad, if there are more than 4 infections in the class, there will still be lessons in the presence but everyone will have to wear the Ffp2 mask for 10 days.

Vaccines and obligations

On the subject of vaccines, on the other hand, on June 15 the obligation for school staff, soldiers, police officers and public rescue, local police will no longer be required. These categories have already returned to work since 25 March (the day the decree comes into force) with the basic Green pass by making the antigenic swab every two days. The teachers, however, even if they can go back to school, cannot stay in contact with the pupils, so they cannot enter the classroom and teach. The vaccine obligation will expire on June 15 also for the over 50s, and will remain in force until the end of the year only for healthcare personnel and RSA.

The color of the Regions

The color system of the Regions will disappear, and the Technical Scientific Committee and the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will expire: in its place, a unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and the adoption of other anti-virus measures, led by the Major General of the Tommaso Petroni Army.