Farewell to the endless transfer of tax credits. The decree law supports 3 which is being examined by the council of ministers today, among other measures, intervenes again on the assignment of credits, putting a stop to the characteristic of the measure. The decree law is made up of 29 articles and among the most anticipated measures it contains the interventions on energy bills and the tranche of approximately 1.5 billion in support for the sectors that are suffering from de facto closures due to the pandemic.

No more transfers to third parties other than credit institutions. The provision contained in article 121 paragraph 1 of legislative decree 34/20 which, on the contrary, had provided for the right of subsequent assignment of credit to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, is canceled. The exchange allows the transfer to financial intermediaries but without the right of subsequent transfer. For credits, the provision continues, “which as of February 7, 2022 were previously the subject of one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of decree-law no. 34 of 2020, or the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same decree-law no. 34 of 2020, may only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein “.

The nullity of contracts that should provide for further assignments of credits after the entry into force of the provision that with effect from the decree law and therefore from the day after publication in the Official Gazette is envisaged.

A choice in the direction of blocking the circulation of tax credits that have given rise to phenomena of tax fraud blocked by the building revenue agency for more than one billion euros.