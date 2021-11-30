farewell to the famous actor of Crocodile Dundee and Australia

David Gulpilil was one of the most famous Aboriginal actors. He died at 68 from lung cancer

David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu AM, aka David Gulpilil and star of films like Crocodile Dundee, considered Australia’s most famous indigenous actor, died at 68 from lung cancer. Among his most famous works in Hollywood we remember the poignant Australia by Baz Luhrmann, in which she starred opposite Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman. His first film work was in film Walkabout by Nicolas Roeg (1971). Among his most famous roles is also that of Neville Bell in Crocodile Dundee 1986. In 2014 he starred in the Australian drama Charlie’s Country, a film that earned him considerable critical acclaim and an AACTA Award for Best Actor. Among his other most famous works we remember the western The proposal John Hillcoat, in which he plays the aboriginal Jacko; And Cargo, the Netflix original horror film starring Martin Freeman.

Steven Marshall, premier of South Australia, said: “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the disappearance of an iconic artist who has shaped the history of Australian cinema and Aboriginal representation on the screen”. David Gulpilil’s birthday is estimated to be July 1, 1953, as there is no official record of his birth. After being noticed by Roeg at 16 for the film Walkabout, Gulpilil went on to star alongside the likes of Dennis Hopper, William Hurt and Sam Neill. Gulpilil has also been arrested multiple times for domestic abuse and served a prison sentence after fracturing his partner’s arm in 2010. His last on-screen appearance was in Storm Boy, alongside Geoffrey Rush. The film was released in 2019. Around the same time, the actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and later retired from the scene.