Farewell to the king of Vicenza gold, Adriano Chimento has died

The founder of the goldsmith district, one of the great industry captains of the Northeast died in Miami, with his company he drove the birth and growth of Vicenza as one of the world capitals of gold processing

YOU LOVE ME. Adriano Chimento is gone. The goldsmith entrepreneur, the symbol of a generation of masters of precious metals and of a district that has been the world capital of gold processing for over twenty years. Chimento, was 81 years old and passed away in Miami, where he lived with his wife Teresa Romio.

Chimento was one of the great companies in the Northeast, a great supporter of the Vicenza goldsmith district, where his company has drawn myriads of small and medium-sized workshops.

For over forty years his Chimento Gioielli Spa, whose name stood out on the large factory in Grisignano di Zocco, visible along the A4, has been a beacon for the sector. Then the jewelery crisis, the advance of countries with low labor costs, had put the district in crisis, decimating the companies. At the height of its splendor Chimento Gioielli had a turnover of almost 60 million euros, 200 employees with 18 sole agents in Italy alone.

The company obtained the liquidation agreement in 2016. Chimento leaves behind two children, Federica and Mario, who continue the family business in the Vicenza area, and their beloved grandchildren.