Farewell to the master designer of Armani and much loved by Chanel

Nino Cerruti was such a special man that before meeting him the women put their lipstick back on and the men checked for stains on their ties. In fact, his impeccable elegance came from the right mix of intelligence, irony, spirit of observation, cult and culture of beauty. Born in Biella on September 23, 1930, he died last night in Vercelli due to complications from hip surgery. Over the course of his long life and unrepeatable career he has achieved extraordinary results such as dressing more than 200 films, discovering and launching world-renowned designers (one for all Giorgio Armani who he hired in 1965 to design the collections of the Hitman brand) as well as directing the famous woolen mill founded in 1881 in Biella by the brothers Stefano, Antonio and Quintino Cerruti.

“Actually I come from a family dedicated to weaving since 700” he said before declaring that only an excellent fabric can give rise to excellent fashion.

His was also original beyond belief. He was the first in 1967 to offer a single collection with the same models for men and women: a real revolution that anticipated the theme of no gender by decades. Among the admirers of this intuition there was even Coco Chanel who bought only from him the trousers he sported in the little free time he allowed himself. «It was still a great scandal he told us a few years ago talking about that fateful collection – then at Maxim in Paris and in the best restaurants in New York women in trousers could not enter. But the point is right here: the masculine to the feminine remains a very modern and elegant way of dressing. I have continued to do so for 30 years collaborating with young designers such as Narciso Rodriguez or Peter Speliopulous. Then I went back to dealing with fabrics, the first and greatest love of my working life ».

Witty beyond words, Mr. Nino (as everyone in the fashion world called him and this is also the title of an exhibition that Pitti has dedicated to his extraordinary wardrobe) could also be very tranchant. When he sold Cerruti Paris to Finpart in 2000, he said that you can’t leave a Ferrari in the hands of a truck driver … He specified to us: “With all due respect for truck drivers, I think that driving an articulated vehicle is one thing and driving a Ferrari a ‘ other”. The facts proved him right. The brand was then sold to the Americans and is now in the hands of a Hong Kong businessman while he was still there, in the family business where he started working in 1948 as a fulling worker. Then they put a suitcase in his hand and sent it to Frankfurt “because he said – that’s how it was used then and it was a great school”. In the fifties and sixties he worked mainly with tailors and only when he understood what we mean when it comes to clothes did he embark on the adventure of making. To those who asked him why he had the intuition to wear films, he replied: «The cinema has always fascinated me and when the opportunity arose I didn’t let it slip away. Of course, the needs of an actor are different from those of a normal man. But if Jack Nicholson’s pink coat in The Witches of Eastwich weren’t made of the finest quality cashmere, probably no one would remember. In short, it was something credible in the middle of an incredible scene ».

Mr. Nino has been attributed important flirtations with wonderful women like Anita Ekberg and Kathleen Turner, but he with his unattainable aplomb claimed that these things are not talked about, for no reason in the world. There is so much of everything else …