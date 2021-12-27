Farewell to the “mother” of many people from Rovereto: Cecilia Bonifazi passed away on Christmas Eve – Rovereto

ROVERETO. He gave birth thousands of Rovereto and Rovereto, welcoming the new citizens with that engaging smile that has not abandoned it even on the last day of a full and contagious existence. Cecilia Bonifazi she left there Christmas Eve, at the age of 67, torn from the effects of an entire community by an incurable disease that spread with such rapidity that it left the doctors themselves bewildered.

She died like this, a few weeks after discovering she was ill, without hiding the sneaky guest but always dispensing smiles. And also a greeting, sent to relatives and friends on Whatsapp just before saying goodbye to the world: “I’m pretty calm, I’m preparing for the afterlife.”

She was a woman of faith, Cecilia Bonifazi, and of great availability. Volunteering was his second skin, an activity carried out without rhetoric, a permanent presence in all the realities he frequented: from the parish of San Giuseppe to that of Santa Caterina but also at the Portico, at the Immigration Health Group, at the Punto d ‘ Landing and with Ala Kipengere. He found time to assist everyone, especially after retirement.

Even when she worked at Santa Maria del Carmine, however, she spent her summer holidays in Africa, to work as a gynecologist, much appreciated by us, in the structures on the edge of Angola, Nicaragua and elsewhere in the South of the world where ‘was needed.

Everyone in town knew Cecilia. And the response to the news of his death literally overwhelmed the family with affection and disbelief. Which was originally from Volano but had been living in Rovereto for years. His father Sergio had been the municipal secretary and the five daughters have always played important roles in the community.

Elisa is a guitar teacher, Elena works in the Municipality, Anna teaches at the university in Germany while Maria, who passed away ten years ago, was a teacher of Italian and Latin at the Rosmini high school. Cecilia, as mentioned, was a gynecologist and at the hospital she gave birth to many people from Rovereto. The same ones who now remember in tears that intense, true, present woman. And at the mortuary of Santa Maria del Carmine many visited the body for a greeting, sobbing, incredulous. «It is impossible not to imagine that she is here to console us, to support us».

But it was not only the Gynecologist with a capital “G” and a woman who supported parishes, associations and who had also volunteered to give impetus to the anti-Covid vaccination campaign; she was also a chorister, she sang with different groups, especially with the Concilium choir of Alessandro Martinelli and with the Christian Russia choir.

For this reason, for today’s funeral (2.30 pm) Fr Ivan Maffeis suggested celebrating mass in the larger church of the Holy Family. Because there will be many singers to say goodbye to their friend. Even if the family’s invitation is not to hug each other because of Covid, a choice in line with the thinking of Cecilia, who was worried about the spread of the pandemic. And to pray for her, from a distance and unaware, there will also be her thirteenth grandchild, born yesterday in California.

A birth that she will not be able to attend even if the wait has followed her continuously, rejoicing for that new life that was about to peep into her big family.

«There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren – remembers his brother-in-law Tommaso Calarco – The last one waiting for today (yesterday, ed) had always followed him, even if he is in Los Angeles. She was really loved by so many people. Also because she had a very wide network of contacts and since she was retired she was even more involved in volunteering. We were overwhelmed by the affection, because it was really always there. We are comforted to know that she left in peace, with incredible fortitude. If such a thing were to happen to me, I don’t know if I would be able to behave in the same way. Because it was a sudden, unlikely illness ”.

And again: “Various oncologists have commented that only three times in their careers they had witnessed such a thing. He had a sore throat but the ultrasound was negative. It was the CT scan in early December that revealed the disease by now too widespread. Despite everything Cecilia managed to prepare herself with medical rationality, without hiding, without despair, without closing herself up or isolating herself. She didn’t trumpet it, of course, but she didn’t even hide it, she didn’t have any shame and she was lucid and present until the end, she even went shopping a week earlier. The last few days has been followed very well at the Rovereto hospital “.