Farewell to the Rai fee on the bill: when it will disappear from the electricity bill

Being an “improper charge”, the Rai license fee it will disappear from electricity bills starting from 2023: this is what the European Union establishes if Italy will respect the agreements contained in the NRP.

What the EU says

The news is reported by internal sources of the European Commission a Italy today while the Italian measures of the Recovery and Resilience Plan are analyzed, which also include taxation on the television license fee. The tax on state TV will therefore be eliminated from the costs in bill on electricity. “ The Council’s implementing decision on the Italian recovery and resilience plan includes measures aimed at ensuring the diffusion of competition in the retail electricity markets “ , they say from Brussels. The meaning is to remove the obligation to collect which is not directly linked to the electricity sector.

What is the cost for families

The elimination of the fee from the bill is part of the “qualitative objectives”: the annex of the European Council on the approval of the evaluation of the recovery and resilience plan for Italy (Pnrr) indicated that “ Accompanying measures to ensure the spread of competition in the electricity retail markets will come into force on 31 December 2022 at the latest “. However, as early as last July the removal of the Rai license fee from the bill was assumed with the” Annual Competition Law 2021 “, which will not happen anyway. Every month, Italian families spend 9 euros for 10 months for a total that is 90 euros a year. This system was wanted by Renzi in 2015 to counteract the “crafty” who did not pay the canon. In this way, the amount that originally was 113 euros per year has also been reduced (23 euros less).

In 2016, the first year in which the fee was introduced in the bill, 41% more of the families paid it, giving a greater collection, compared to 2015, of 420 million euros, with a reduction of tax evaders from 36% to 10% . Therefore, from this point of view, Renzi’s reform was successful because the revenue collected was enormously increased. In any case, according to the European Commission, “ the fee weighs down the energy bills which become much more expensive than the actual due and therefore should be removed “.

What scenarios will now open up? Will we go back to the pre-Renzi era with the tax evaders on state TV ready to collect (in the sense that they will no longer pay a cent) or will we study an effective method such as that of bills? There is more than a year, we will see what will happen at Palazzo Chigi.