Farewell to the state of emergency Covid, what changes from next week

What will begin tomorrow will be a very important week for the easing of the anti Covid restrictions with which we have lived in the last two years: on Thursday 31 March, in fact, the state of emergency proclaimed by Giuseppe Conte in January 2020. And from the following day, from Friday 1 April, all the anti-contagion measures still in force will gradually begin to disappear.

Meanwhile, from Monday the whole country will be in the white zone, with the passage of Sardinia, the last region to be still in the yellow zone. This is the last expected color change because with the expiry of the state of emergency, from 31 March, the system of color regions will also disappear. Therefore, on Friday 1 April, there will be no order by Minister Speranza on color changes. Furthermore, the technical-scientific committee and the commissioner structure led by General Figliuolo will also immediately disappear.

From 1 April, the Super Green Pass will no longer be needed on work for the over 50s, but the basic Green Pass will be enough as for all other workers. Also on transport, we will pass from the requirement of reinforced Covid Certification to the basic one. On the other hand, no type of Green Pass, neither basic nor reinforced, will be used for outdoor activities. It will no longer be required even for shops, public offices, banks or post offices.

From the April 1st only Covid positives will end up in isolation, while their close contacts, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, will not have to go to quarantine. This also clearly revises all the rules for the school sector: distance learning, starting next Friday, will only concern those who have contracted the virus.

For the real return to normal, however, we will have to wait for the May 1st, when not only will the mask no longer be mandatory even in closed places, but the Green Pass will also be eliminated practically everywhere. Finally, from 15 June, the vaccination obligation in the categories for which it was introduced will cease, with the exception of health professionals, who will have to continue to be compulsorily vaccinated against Covid until the end of 2022.