Farewell to Thich Nhat Hanh, the father of mindfulness

A light rustle and a small monk, in his brown robe, passes by. Walk step by step, like a moon dance. Only when he climbs the three steps of the stage does one realize that he is the master Thich Nhat Hanh. For two hours he speaks calmly, clearly and effectively, without losing the thread, making simple the most complex of the dharma, the Buddhist teachings. The Zen monk, candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize and believed to be the father of mindfulness, died at the age of 95 in Vietnam.

More and beyond words, it struck the teacher how he carried the teaching into the world. He carried it with his strength as a mild but determined man, an activist, who with a brief meeting convinced Martin Luther King to take a public stand against the war in Vietnam. He carried it with his testimony: at 88, when I met him, he would get up, invite the audience to do some pushups and then, under the scorching July sun, lead a long walking meditation, holding the children by the hand . He mostly wore it with his own presence, that state in which mind and body are one and we are fully concentrated in every act.

Founder of minfulness

He was the first to spread this attitude in the West calling it mindfulness, awareness, and he did it with the simplicity of Zen: when you eat, eat, when you walk, walk, when you meditate, meditate. Without letting the mind wander into past memories or future expectations. How you do it? “Three breaths are enough”, said Thay (“Master”, as the students call him), hinting at a smile, which had Zen wit and confidence in practice. Practice that is not just formal meditation on the pillow, but practice at all times. In Plum Village, the center immersed in the sunflowers of the French countryside founded in 1982, every 10-15 minutes a bell rings and an entire community of lay people and monks stops – immobile – for three breaths: time expands, Radio Non Stop Thinking – as he ironically called the constant buzz of the mind – calms down a bit and the mind awakens in the present moment, bringing peace.

A life in exile

Thich Nhat Han has been in exile a lifetime, after the Vietnamese government prevented him from returning to his country of origin in 1966 due to his pacifist positions: he sided with none of the parties in the conflict and through the movement “Small corps of peace” came to the countryside to create schools, hospitals and to rebuild the bombed villages, despite being attacked by both sides (Vietcong and Americans), since they they thought they were allies of their enemy. Only in 2005, after 39 years of exile, was he able to return to Vietnam for three months.

Committed Buddhism

Thich Nhat Hanh is the founder of what he himself called committed Buddhism, a Buddhism that wants to support peace, justice and the fight against global warming. But his approach was never ideological, he always started from within, from man. One day a boy told him that he absolutely wanted to fight for human rights and asked him for advice on how to move. The master took his usual three breaths and asked: “How are things at home, with your parents?”. His invitation was always to come back to himself, stop, look deeply, take care of the negative seeds, heal them and take care of the positive seeds, watering them. In any case, even in the face of the tragedies of humanity, the gaze was always turned to what each one brings into the world. Nonetheless immediately after the attack on the Twin Towers, his stance earned him the nickname “the other Dalai Lama”, and on September 12, 2001, he saw him gather 3,000 people in Manhattan, in Riverside Church.