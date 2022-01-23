Farewell to Thích Nhat, the Buddhist monk brought Zen to the world – Chronicle

Star of Buddhism that illuminated the East and the West and united the inner man with the outer one, whose fame in the contemporary Buddhist world is (perhaps) second only to that of the Dalai Lama: Thich Nhat Hanh died in 95 years in his Vietnam, in absolute serenity, as he had lived. As an influential meditation teacher he inspired the Mindfulness movement, as a pacifist he was a friend and example to Martin Luther King, as a man of compassion he founded the Order of Interbeing (literally, of being among others), which unites Buddhist monks and lay people in charity and in aid to the victims of all wars, founding the network of Plum Village monasteries, the largest of which, in the south of France, is the largest Buddhist monastery in the West with over 200 monks and 10,000 visitors a year. Meditation and awareness combined with compassion and charity: a synthesis between interiority and action that he himself, in his 1967 book “Vietnam: Lotus in a Sea of ​​Fire”, defined “committed Buddhism”.

