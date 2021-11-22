Farewell to Ulderico Lucchetti, the designer barber with a passion for photography

NUMANA – A life of Barber shop, accompanied by a passion for art and music. After retirement, his hairdressing salon for men closed in Numana, Ulderico Lucchetti, who died yesterday in Numana, had dedicated himself to his skills as a portraitist, draftsman and painter. He drew so well, that some of his ink plates looked like photographs, his other great passion, inherited from his father Cesare.

In Numana and throughout the Riviera del Conero remember Ulderico Lucchetti as a humble person, always smiling and kind, ready to help if there was an exhibition to be set up or free lessons for school pupils. Many yesterday dedicated a memory to him on social media, like the photographer of Sirolo Roberto Breccia, who published a personal testimony accompanied by a beautiful photo of Ulderico with the camera in his hand. «A great person and a special friend – so he remembers -. How many hours have you spent together talking about photography, a great passion of yours ever. How many times has he given me a hand to complete some photographic works. He never pulled back. Thanks to him, I took a camera in my hand for the first time, I think I was 15-16 years or less, when he made me take the first shots with one of his reflex cameras ». “We discussed everything – the regional councilor Mirko Bilò remembers -, he loved his beautiful Numana, painting, photography, music”

