Farewell to whaling, the historic turning point of Iceland- Corriere.it

from Alessandra Muglia

With Norway and Japan the only country that still allows this practice. From 2024 the commitment to abolish the practice (no longer profitable and disputed)

Captain Ahab would perhaps also be whale watching today instead of chasing Moby Dick. Even irreducible Iceland has taken note: cetaceans can make more alive than dead. Thus, even the last country in the world – together with Norway and Japan – in which whaling is still allowed is set to relegate harpoons to museums. It was the Minister of Fisheries, the green Svandis Svavarsdottir, who made it clear: For the government there is currently little reason to renew fishing authorizations beyond their expiry in 2023 – wrote the minister in the newspaper. Morgunsbladid – Today this activity is no longer profitable, it is no longer worth the effort or the disapproval of the world. Given low market demand, Iceland plans to abolish whaling from 2024, it announced.

More than a sudden collapse, a slow and progressive decline for an activity that for centuries has been a pillar of survival of the island’s inhabitants: since in 2006 Reykjavik decided to end the international moratorium in force since 1986year after year it became evident that it was no longer a profitable business for the country which over time has diversified its economy.

For the past three summers – the hunting season – harpoons remained practically unused in the waters of the North Atlantic island: only one fin whale was killed, well under the roof of the 426 specimens allowed from 2019 to 2023. It is no longer economically viable to hunt whales in Icelandic waters because the no-fishing zone around the island has been extended and whalers are forced to travel further and further away, explained Gunnar Jonsson, the managing director of Ip Utgerd, one of the two companies. Icelandic whalers. The other company, Hvalur, highlighted the problem of fierce competition with Japan, whose whale products are subsidized by the government. And also the growing food safety requirements imposed on imported meat since Japanese country, main market for Iceland.

The reality is that it is an anachronistic industry based on a controversial practice: whale meat consumption decreases in Japan as in Iceland. Icelanders, increasingly averse to its hunting, have practically stopped consuming it. Only 3% of them eat it regularly, according to a survey some time ago. In Japan, consumption is plummeting: 9 out of 10 inhabitants say they have never bought it in the last year, only the elderly appreciate it and there are thousands of tons of product stored in freezers, according to a research commissioned by ‘International Fund for Animal Welfare. Yet the Tokyo government in the name of sovereignty and tradition has engaged in a fight with the international community in 2018 by withdrawing from the IWC which in 1986 sanctioned the untouchability of endangered cetaceans.

Norway is experiencing similar difficulties, with whalers struggling to honor their quotas and fleets continuing to dwindle. Last year the 14 boats still in operation had hunted a total of 575 whales, less than half of those authorized. But for now, no official turnaround on the horizon.

Reykjavk also leads the way in conversion strategies. Whaling almost closed, Iceland is investing more and more in their enhancement as a tourist attraction. The whale watching represents one of the main national tourist attractions: it generates over 11 million euros a year with more than 200 thousand tourists. Over twenty species of cetaceans such as humpback whales, minke whales, sperm whales and killer whales can be spotted in the icy waters of Iceland, and one of the best places in Europe to spot whales all year round. Icelandic whales, already threatened by climate change and the depletion of the seas due to industrial fishing, will at least be able to swim without the fear of being hunted.