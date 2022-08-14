Fargo: Joe Keery in season 5 of the FX anthology



According to Deadline, Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guyopposite), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop – The Next Cutbelow) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Everfinal image) complete the distribution of the season of Fargothe anthology series by Noah Hawley for FX.

The upcoming season, which already features Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh, will take place in 2019 and will answer the enigmatic question: when is an abduction not a kidnapping, and what if your wife doesn’t? is not yours? Keery will play the role of Gator Tillman while Morris and Moorjani will play the respective interpretations of Witt Farr and Indira Olmstead, without anyone knowing more. It was previously revealed that Temple, Hamm and Leigh would play the mysterious roles of Dot, Roy and Lorraine.

Hawley and his production company 26 Keys lead the creative team behind the latest installment in the award-winning series, Fargo. Warren Littlefield is also an executive producer through his production company The Littlefield Company, alongside Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, MGM Television being the main studio.



Keery stars as Steve Harrington in the series Stranger Things of Netflix for 4 seasons. He recently completed production of the romantic drama film, Marmaladealongside Camila Morrone and Aldis Hodge, expected in 2023. He also starred alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer and Lil Rel Howery in Free Guy in 2021 and headlined the horror comedy spreedirected by Eugene Kotylyarenko in 2020.

Morris recently starred in Woke on Hulu. Valley of the Boom from National Geographic, Yesterday by Danny Boyle and Bloodshot with Vin Diesel are also part of his credits. As for Moorjani, she is known for her role in Never Have I Everwhose production of the 4th season has just been completed.



