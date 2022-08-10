Faride resigns as PRM spokesperson in the Senate

The senator of the National District, faride raful yesterday announced her decision that she will not continue as spokesperson for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) in the Senate of the Republic.

As explained by the congresswoman PRM exclusively to HOY, this decision is irrevocable and was announced within your organization three months ago.

«Three months ago I expressed my decision not to be in front of the spokesperson to give others an opportunity; that is to say, when my party needed me in the crucial first two years, I took on the role of spokesperson and, with it, the work of supporting the achievement of possible consensus and speaking with a sense of body, now it is time to give way to another comrade to follow that work”expressed Raful, who on August 16 will be the spokesperson for the ruling party in the Chamber of the Upper House for two years.

He said that his colleagues from the PRM bloc in the Senate now they will have to decide who they can take instead.

“As spokesperson for blockthere are many time-consuming coordination tasks for the operation of the entire House, so now I will be able to put greater emphasis on the legislative and mediation tasks that I carry out from the District Senator’s Office, focusing on laws of vital importance that are expected to come out in the next legislature, such as the Land Management Law, the Statistics Law, the reforms to Law of Parties and the Electoral Lawamong others”, stabbed Raful.

The knowledge of Faride Raful’s decision almost coincides with the meeting that the commission headed by Eddy Olivares will have this Thursday, which will announce this Thursday the decision they will make on who will preside over the Senate of the Republic and the Chamber of Deputies.

Yesterday morning, Tuesday, a congressman, who requested name reservations, also revealed to this reporter that since National Palace the decision that had been made was that Eduardo Estrella continue as head of the Senate of the Republic and Alfred Pacheco did the same in the Chamber of Deputies.

The version obtained by HOY aroused suspicion when the Senate surprisingly canceled a meeting with the accredited press that had been scheduled for this Wednesday 9 Eduardo Estrella.