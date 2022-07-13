Faride’s reaction that led to the removal of “tax avoidance” from the Asset Forfeiture Bill

Despite the fact that it was approved yesterday, at first reading, the Domain Forfeiture Billin the interiors of the bicameral commission that studied it, there were strong debates where the ruling party legislators of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) prevailed.

One of these discussions took place after the senator and spokesperson for the PRM, Faride Raful, realized that in the project the figure of tax avoidance was includedin a meeting to which she missed, since, according to the Senate of the Republic commission reports, the legislator presented excuses and was not present at 5 of the 7 meetings held by the Domain Forfeiture Commission between May and June.

Raful reacted to a comment made by the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in the Senate, during a meeting on June 23 that the commission held, according to the minutes obtained by this means and that, at the next meeting, led to the removal of tax avoidance.

The situation began when, at the June 23 meeting, Senator Yván Lorenzo mentioned for the “knowledge” of the rest of the legislators the approval of the article that includes tax avoidance, to which Faride responded: “Impossible, in what regulations”.

Lorenzo replied: “How impossible? That was approved, the definition and an article”, to which Raful questioned that “this is not an issue of domain forfeiture”.

This clash between the two led to discussions between the legislators present and later Yvan Lorenzo said that Faride did not know what the commission had approved, he explained to him about tax evasion to which she replied: “That is not so.”

The proposal and the “blackmail”

After the shock, a new intervention by Lorenzo on the approval of evasion in the legislative piece, politicians and fortunes in tax havens led to an apparent “indecent proposal”: “I agree that we put the retrospective as you say, but they have to leave the circumvention, do you like it?

This led to a reaction Raful’s statement: “that’s blackmail”.

Apparently seeing that the atmosphere was heating up, the senator of the People’s Force, Dionis Sánchez, made an intervention, as well as other legislators.

Among them, Sánchez admitted, in an apparent mocking tone, that he is the one who “has peace” between Lorenzo and Raful.

Before concluding the meeting, there was another clash between both legislators. While Yván Lorenzo demanded that submit an amendment to the bill, Faride complained and denounced that “they do not want law” in reference to the PLD and the People’s Force.

The meeting ended with a PLD spokesperson complaining and the suspension of the meeting as there was no quorum.

no circumvention

Just over a week later, on July 4, the last meeting of the bicameral commission took place, where Lorenzo denounced that, after a meeting of the PRM legislators with the president, the figure of tax avoidance was removed.

The legislators met with the president in the afternoon and then attended the commission where they removed tax avoidance and approved the commission’s report.