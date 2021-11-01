Farmacash is born: the ATM inside pharmacies

If we can no longer go and collect cash at the counters ATM banks or ATMs increasingly at “risk of extinction”, it will soon be possible to do so … in the pharmacy.

What is Farmacash

How we recently dealt with the Giornale.it, the numbers drawn up by the Bank of Italy and revised by the Uilca union do not lie: in four years, from 2016 to 2020, ATMs decreased by 6.9% (from 36,754 to 34,204 units) but the branches are reduced even more, down by 19 , 1% (from 29,039 to 23,480). In the same years, then, the Italian municipalities that no longer even have an ATM machine are now 2,800 (a huge amount) with a decrease of 9.2% compared to the end of 2015. In short, in small towns, especially withdrawing will become more and more a problem. To help citizens, however, comes the Farmacash project, based on the spread of ATMs in pharmacies. The initiative was born in Umbria, the Italian region currently most penalized by the reduction of ATMs.

“ The initiative was born with the intent to bring in a widespread manner services ATM, payment and insurance to deal with the progressive decrease of service points in the area and favor the pedestrianization of the Pharmacy as a reference point for the citizen “, we read on the website created ad hoc.

What is the project

A new way of experiencing the pharmacy, therefore, which “ evolves becoming also a point for the safe provision of banking, postal and insurance services, filling a void due to the progressive and inexorable reduction of bank and post office branches and related ATMs in less populated areas “. As explained, the cash entered is made available, as well as for the remains, also for withdrawal by pharmacy customers who will be able to make a withdrawal as at a normal ATM. The dedicated app will also be born, which will allow to request withdrawal via qr code which will be read by the smart cashier that delivers the requested cash: in this way you can also withdraw the money without necessarily having to use a credit or debit card.

In Umbria the national test

If the project is successful, it will be possible to go to the pharmacy to buy medicines and cosmetics but also to withdraw or pay bills. “ Many pharmacies, especially in small towns, told us that many customers came in looking for an ATM from which to withdraw cash and from there we came up with the idea “explains a Republic Franco Baldelli, managing director of Innovacash srl, the startup controlled by Farma Service Central Italy. “ The project, which started in Umbria to be replicated throughout Italy – underlines Augusto Luciani, president of Farma Service Central Italy – provides that the cash in pharmacies, which is still significant, be made available to the counters for collection. The first machine has already been installed in Perugia and is working, which is why we are confident “.

What can be done