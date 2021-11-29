Farming Simulator 22 has more active players than Battlefield 2042 – Nerd4.life

The launch of Battlefield 2042 it was not the rosiest, as you probably already know, with players complaining about numerous bugs and the absence of features present in previous chapters of the series. Farming Simulator 22, on the other hand, it is doing great, so much so that the simulator is currently on Steam can count on a peak of players connected simultaneously greater.

As SteamDB reports, Battefield 2042 recorded a maximum of 105,397 players on Steam, with a peak of 52,524 in the last 24 hours. Farming Simulator 22, on the other hand, reached 105,636 users, so little more, but in the last 24 hours the peak was 94,744 players. In general, even in the days preceding the simulator of life in the countryside, it recorded higher numbers, although it basically belongs to a slightly more niche genre, rather large in any case. However, it must also be taken into account that Battlefield 2042 is also available on Origin, the proprietary store of EA, so it is impossible to get a complete picture of the situation on PC.

Farming Simulator 22 among other things is also recording excellent sales figures on Steam, so much so that last week it was the best-selling game on the platform, beating Battlefield 2042, but also Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 which saw sales revitalize. thanks to some inviting Black Friday offers.

Battlefield 2042, for its part, was not well received by players, so much so that it was one of the 10 worst-rated games ever on Steam. Numerous players have complained of bugs, lack of content and the absence of some functions considered vital, such as voice chat. The developers have rolled up their sleeves and been trying to correct the game with various Updates, the next one arriving in early December.