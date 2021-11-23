Farming Simulator 22, over 100,000 contemporary players on Steam, more than Forza Horizon 5 – Nerd4.life

Farming Simulator 22 set a new record for the number of contemporary players on game servers, at least those detected by Steam. Of course we are talking about a record for the series. The new effort by Giants Software, launched just yesterday, reached a peak of 105,636 players, remaining at the top of the best-selling titles of Valve’s digital store throughout the day.

For the sake of comparison, Farming Simulator 19 stopped at 59,466 players, Farming Simulator 17 to 32,313 players, and Farming Simulator 15 to 18,711 players. Again for the sake of comparison, the recent hit Forza Horizon 5 peaked at 81,096 players. In short, we normally speak of Farming Simulators as titles designed for a niche, but these numbers make it clear that it is a pretty big niche.

For the record, the game has one average grade “Very Positive” with as many as 81% of Steam reviewers rated it positively.

If you want more information, read our Farming Simulator 22 review, in which we wrote:

Farming Simulator 22 is a solid and well-finished chapter, but which on balance does not offer big news. It will certainly appeal to fans of the series who are not tired of its gameplay yet, but it will leave those who want to look further indifferent. The certainty remains that we are facing the best farm simulator on the market, which beats the competition hands down, now really reduced to the bone, so it certainly makes sense to consider it if you are fascinated by the world of agriculture. For the revolution it will be next time.