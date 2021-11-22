Farming Simulator 22, review – Nerd4.life

One of the great mysteries surrounding our industry is that of simulators: what do millions of players find in titles that simply reproduce real, often boring, activities as faithfully as possible? We are not talking about junk games, but high-level simulations, which are now a consolidated reality of the video game market. One of the leaders of the genre is certainly the Farming Simulator series by Giants Games, the production at the center of the Farming Simulator 22 review.

The basics Beekeeping is one of the new features of Farming Simulator 22 Farming Simulator 22 offers a gameplay perfectly in line with its predecessors. The player is called upon to manage a farm directly, working the fields to sell the products on the market. Depending on the difficulty level selected, you will initially have more or less money to spend on the purchase of vehicles or new fields to cultivate, as well as fences to raise animals, buildings, woods to cut to sell the timber and of production points to process the raw material transforming it into commercial products. The three maps available, one inspired by rural America, one by France and the last by Germany, offer very different scenarios, which however all require basically the same things from the player: to optimize the work in order to have more lush and wasteful harvests. tending towards zero. As in the previous chapters, it is possible get on the vehicles directly to carry out the various jobs, or you can hire helpers to work for us. Let’s say that this last option becomes practically an obligation when you own a lot of land and it starts to become a problem to follow everything directly, running from one part of the map to the other to manage the various activities. It is true that there are no timers to oppress the player, which you can take as long as you want, but if you want to see progress, delegating is the best option.

Announcements Raising animals remains an excellent activity The Announcements Farming Simulator 22 compared to previous chapters are not very many, at least in terms of gameplay. Speaking of new activities, we point out beekeeping, viticulture and the possibility of building greenhouses, which essentially translate into the need to learn how to use new work tools. Most relevant are the seasonal cycles, that is, having to manage crops according to the season of the year, no longer being able to do what you want when you want, as was the case before, on pain of a bad harvest. In this the developers have given some depth to the management and consideration of time, even if the fact that the seasons are advanced by the player (every time you go to sleep a month passes), makes it quite easy to adapt to the calendar. . The seasonal cycles have had a big impact on the graphics, now much more varied than before. For example, vegetation now changes color depending on the month you are in. The graphics engine seems to be always the same, but there is no doubt that some aspects of the game now appear more refined and beautiful to look at. Seasons aside, the maps have also been more curated, with the aim of making them more alive. For example, now the local traffic is more present and dynamic, even if only a decoration remains, while the landscapes are more cared for (especially in European maps). Another big news are the production chains, which somewhat cover one of the most criticized aspects of Farming Simulators, namely the excessive simplification of the economic system. In this chapter 22, instead of selling the harvest directly, it is necessary to manage small production chains that lead to shops and supermarkets. So forget about selling grapes, but get ready to bottle the fruit of your labor to bring it directly to consumers. Of course, on paper we are faced with a system capable of increasing the complexity of the economic simulation, but in reality this is not the case, since it is limited to adding a few steps to the sales phase to obtain results very similar to those of before.

The vehicles Vehicles are at the heart of Farming Simulator 22, like their predecessors But what would a Faming Simulator be without a rich set of agricultural vehicles to buy and use? From this point of view, the new edition of the game does not disappoint, in the sense that the presence of most of the vehicles seen in past editions is confirmed, including tools, with some important additions linked to new crops, such as the Braud 9070L grape harvester. . Of course there are also additions for traditional activities, such as some multifunctional vehicles from the manufacturer CLASS or trucks from the manufacturer Mack for the US scenario. Needless to say, all the vehicles are reproduced to perfection, to the point that it is a pleasure to just observe them and discover all the details and functions. At certain moments you almost feel like a collector. In addition, each one has its own dashboard and unique features, although the goal is always the same: that they do their job well. Having said this, there is no doubt that much of the charm of Farming Simulator 22, as indeed that of the previous chapters, lies precisely in these imposing beasts with which you spend time collecting, tilling, sowing, cleaning, transporting and carrying out all those necessary activities. to the proper functioning of our farm. If we want it is really ai vehicles that are linked to a large part of the new graphics engine, aimed for the most part to make the feedback of the processing of the fields more satisfying. For example, parallax occlusion mapping clearly improves the traces left by vehicles as they pass over the earth, now much more three-dimensional and realistic, while the collections, in particular the reaping, have been enriched with well-made particle effects.

Conclusions Farming Simulator 22 does not revolutionize, but it has more than a few interesting news What Farming Simulator 22 isn’t, and probably never aimed to be, is a groundbreaking chapter. Indeed, quite the opposite. Those who have already played the old episodes will find themselves at home immediately, without even the need to follow the dull tutorial. The only new concepts to learn are the seasonal cycles, for which it is enough to follow the crop calendar present in the information screens to be sure not to make mistakes, and the production chains, the latter a replacement of the old direct sales that adds a little ‘of realism but which on balance does not change the gameplay very much. For the rest everything has remained virtually identical to the past. In truth, it doesn’t even make too much sense to expect a Farming Simulator to be revolutionary, given that a similar title lives better with refinements than with epochal changes. After all, it works well as it is and it is difficult to think of radical changes that can transform it without distorting it. Unfortunately, this also means that the game itself is perfect for anyone who is not tired of its formula, but at the same time it is not able to give big motivations to those who can no longer carry out the same actions for more than ten years at this one. part, given that the novelties present soon run out. In short, it’s a nice Farming Simulator, but it’s the usual Farming Simulator.