Farris: “Good game today after 120 heavy minutes. Dybala? I agree with Marotta “

The first comment of Inzaghi’s deputy: “Juve played the most physical game ever. We are very happy with the path.”

After eight consecutive successes, Inter he loses two points along his way, held back by Atalanta which forces the Italian champions to score 0-0 at the end of a match that is still very nice to see, especially in the second half. This is the first comment on the outcome of Massimiliano’s match Farris, Deputy of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, come to the microphones of DAZN: “I bring Simone’s greetings, he hadn’t recovered from Wednesday’s match and he asked me this courtesy to come to the microphones”.

You tried to wear out Atalanta by continuing to play. They went out of their way to defend, respect for your strength. Did the attackers hold the ball less than expected in the first half?

“We tried to build from below to attack the depth and keep a few more balls. Then their players would come at us so we had to attack more and Sanchez did it. We were coming from a heavy 120 minutes, Juve played the most physical game. Always then Atalanta arrived. For me it was a good match, there is regret for not having won the match but there is respect for Atalanta’s excellent performance. “

As the teams study you, do you think of playing alternatives or do you trust your players and continue in that direction?

“At the moment it’s a certainty, we keep possession for many minutes and that’s what interests us. It doesn’t have to be sterile but create spaces and insertions. We have had adaptations by carrying the arms forward, we exploit the depth with the forwards, we scored with the actions. from third to third. We travel on our own securities “.

In the second half Inzaghi asked her to scream.

“Even in the first one. There is great unity of purpose in our staff, we are happy with the path. It will be tough because there are so many strong teams up front, even Atalanta has shown it.”

How much would Inzaghi talk to Dybala?

“I have heard the words of Marotta, for whom I have great respect. We are happy with our striker pool, people who will give a lot to football and to us too.”

January 17, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 23:16)

