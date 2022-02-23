Farruko assures that he feels guilty for the shooting of rapper Ankhal | entertainment

This morning, urban music fans woke up to the surprising news that one of the exponents of the Ankhal genre, whose first name is Anthony Mercado Díaz, was seriously wounded by a gunshot after a shootout broke out in Fajardo.

In addition, a friend of the artist, identified as José De León, 25, -who was with Ankhal- was also injured. At the time of the incident, which occurred yesterday, Tuesday, at 10:17 pm, the victims were with another young man – who was unharmed – in a gray Lexus IS 250.





Farruko, who is the owner of Carbon Fiber Music -the musical label under which Mercado Díaz works-, reacted, and assured that “it hurts his soul” the situation for which the 21-year-old rapper is living.

“My son, because I have always seen you as my son, with love and respect, I have not stopped praying for you since I found out what happened to you. I thank God that you are still alive. I want you to know that I love you , I have always tried to advise you because I have always wanted what is good for you. This situation hurts my soul. If you are still here on this earth it is because God has a very special treatment with you, and sometimes He takes us to the desert so that we stop, reflect and value many things that we do not see,” said the singer from Bayamo through a publication on his Instagram.

In addition, the artistwho recently said at a concert in Miami that he had a spiritual encounter with God, He maintained that he feels guilty, since he “opened the doors to fame”.

“I even feel guilty because I opened the doors to fame for you and, despite the fact that I did it with good intentions, not everyone knows how to handle this. I believe that God has a great purpose with me and with many of those who are or they have gone through Carbon Fiber Music”, assured Farruko.

In the same way, he affirmed that after this event Mercado Díaz was reborn.

“I love you. God bless you and take care of you always. I hope you get the most out of this test that destiny put you. You were born again,” he concluded.

Producer Kekomusik reacts

On the other hand, the musical producer of the urban genre known artistically as Kekomusik commented, in some ‘stories’ on his Instagram account, that the young rapper is already “well” and “in recovery”.

According to the producer, Ankhal was on his way to his music studio before being shot.

Both young people who were victims of the shooting had been transported to a hospital in the region in critical condition.