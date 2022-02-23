Farruko clarifies that his concert is not a cult

urban music artist Farruko has continued his concert tour “La 167″ while unabashedly proclaiming his spiritual awakening.

Since last February 12, Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, the performer’s first name, revealed at a concert in Miami that he accepted God to initiate a spiritual transformation, his shows include an intimate message where he lets you know how his conversion process began. .

The most recent message was given last weekend in Chicago, where he clarified that his show is not a cult, since he continues to perform his hits and shares an intimate message about his life. In fact, he recognized that those who attend his concerts “are brave” to dare to listen to an experience of love.

The artist shared a short video of the moment he addressed the audience.

“What you are doing here is an act of bravery. They know why, because it is not opening the doors for me, but for the one up there. Although social networks say that the experience of a Farruko ‘show’ is a cult, let me tell you that you are not paying for a cult. You are paying for a show that is going to be given to you. I am giving you a message from the Lord with much love and affection. So thank you very much and my hat is off to you”, he expressed on stage at the Rosemont theater.

The artist added in a message on his social networks that those who think that going to his show is synonymous with attending a church, it is ignorance.

“I laugh every time I see a comment from someone who says ‘to’ listen to Farru preach, I better go to church, I’m not going to pay for that.” It is the most ignorant thing that my ears can hear because whoever says that: 1) does not go to church, 2) I give the ‘show’ of my career with my successes, 3) only that in the end I speak of what God did to me, how it changed my life. But then, it is the point of view of many and I respect them. God bless you always, I love you, and I hope you never need those extra words that I gave you on my ‘show’ because it’s easy to talk about God in church. Because everyone is going to look for the message, but how difficult it is to stand in front of an audience that is looking for teasing, reggaeton and goofiness to give them love and a message. That’s for the brave, that’s why the public that goes and listens to me is brave”, wrote the urban exponent of Bayamón.

The artist indicated a few weeks ago that after his expressions at the Miami concert, he has received criticism from some of his followers, but there have been thousands of messages of solidarity.

“With everything that has happened in my life I can say that God is dealing with me. We are all sinners, the Bible says so, there are no good ones here. If he picked me up being unfaithful, arrogant… distant from my children… You know I’m not proud of that. God knows how many of their children I have hurt (…) And today I stop like a man to tell them to forgive me as a human being because love begins with forgiveness, “said the reggaeton player that when he launched his production” La 167″ in 2021, announced that the spiritual healing process had already begun.

As for his colleagues in and within the musical genre, most have supported Farruko in his expressions and actions.

Farruko will be presented in March at the Coliseum of Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.