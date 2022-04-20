Farruko has a tremendous scare due to the emergency landing of a plane

An airplane in which he was traveling Farruko and the Puerto Rican producer Jose “Pompi” Vallejo he had to make an emergency landing at a Texas airport.

The urban artist and the producer shared part of the moment on their social networks and thanked God and the crew for being a “big scare”. Both published in their stories on Instagram, the moment they were informed that they had to make an emergency landing due to an alleged plane crash.

The producer posted several short videos on his Instagram account. The flight was private and from what can be seen in the videos it was a small group of people.

“Definitely God has everything planned. An emergency landing that was nothing more than a big scare and that reminds us how grateful we should be every day when God allows us to open our eyes!! A great job by the crew and all the emergency services at the airport where we landed. God is good!! Blessings to all! #God has everything planned # Grateful ”, expressed Vallejo in his publication.

Farruko for his part expressed: “Emergency landing was put up there, but we were with Papa Dios, he knows what he’s doing. Love you. Thanks Dad, it could have been worse.”.

The urban exponent who announced his spiritual conversion this year is still on tour in the United States and other countries in Latin America.