Farruko: “I felt that I was detaching myself from my body” | entertainment

Carlos Efren Reyes Rosadoartistically known as Farrukoshared the spiritual experience that led him to turn his life 180 degrees.

The urban interpreter, amid the global success of the theme Kernels – a festive call for the consumption of pills – unveiled at the beginning of February of this year, in the middle of a concert at the FTX Arena in Miami, which accepted God and exhorted those present to do the same.

Since then, the singer, with 15 years of experience in the urban environment, has tried to ensure that his new musical offer is in tune with his words, as reflected in his recent singles Nazarene Y Letter from a fatherin which he apologizes to his children and which premiered on the occasion of last Father’s Day.

“I never thought I would have this level of fame or influence… When I was building my dream, Farruko, I never did it with the intention of being famous,” states the Puerto Rican in an interview with journalist Jorge Ramos for his program Something Personal with Jorge Ramoswhich will be broadcast this Sunday, June 26, at 10:00 pm on ViXUnivision News channel 24/7.

In the advance of the conversation with Ramos, where the interpreter shares his spiritual transition, he admits that “he was a person who, yes, partyed a lot, but I don’t even drink. Openly, I can tell you that I have never taken pills to get high, ”he established.

Farru details one of the defining moments in his conversion.

“I felt that I was detaching myself from my body, that my body was not reacting. Was what you’re telling me a spiritual experience? Ramos asked. “Exactly”.

“I started to lose my breath, I felt like I was having a heart attack,” the businessman also abounded to Ramos.

Farruko assures that “For seeking acceptance, I corrupted myself. I can give you an example, it’s like drugs. Perhaps the one who sells it has the best life, but he does not consume it, he does not like that his children consume it, but he lives from it ”, illustrated.

Today the artist will be part of the third edition of the Your Urban Music Awards at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, where he will receive the Dedication Award“reserved for those who have defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level and who are the very definition of the urban movement”.

