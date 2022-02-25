Farruko prays for the artist of his Ankhal label, shot in a shooting

Puerto Rican Farruko said he is praying for his compatriot and disciple Ankhal, an urban music artist, who was seriously injured by a gunshot along with another man in a shooting in the town of Fajardo, in the northeast of the Caribbean island.

Farruko turned to his account on the Instagram social network to lament the incident in which Ankhal, whose first name is Anthony Mercado Díaz, 21, was involved in the incident along with a friend identified as José De León, was involved. 25 years old, both gunshot wounds.

“My son, because I have always seen you as my son with love and respect, I have not stopped praying for you since I found out what happened to you,” Farruko said.

“I thank God that you are still alive. I want you to know that I love you and I have always tried to advise you, because I have always wanted good for you, so this situation hurts my soul,” said the artist.

He pointed out that if he is still on earth it is because God “has a deal” with him “very special” and sometimes “takes us to the desert so that we stop, reflect and value many things.”

Farruko even said that he felt guilty because it opened the doors to fame and although he did it with “good intentions” not everyone knows how to handle it.

The artist stressed that he hopes that this incident will make the most of it, since, he stressed, he was “born” again.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night on Las Flores Avenue, in the Florencio neighborhood of Fajardo.

The agents arrived at the scene after being alerted to people with gunshot wounds through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System.

Ankhal cemented his mark in the Latin music industry with “Anti Judas,” an album that amassed more than 29 million combined streams, with the biggest hit being “Si Pepe.”

After catching the attention of Farruko, he signed with Carbon Fiber Music in 2019 and released one of his biggest hits to date, the Platinum-certified song “Perreo Intenso.”

This event comes after last December the Puerto Rican artist known as Cano El Bárbaro, 37, was shot to death in the east of the island.