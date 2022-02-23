Farruko prays for the life of his “son” Ankhal who was shot in Fajardo

The urban exponent Farruko pray for the life of his musical “son”, the new rapper “Ankhal”, who had to undergo emergency surgery at the Río Piedras Medical Center after being seriously injured last night in the middle of a shooting in Fajardo.

Farruko was the one who gave the first exposure and musical opportunity to the 21-year-old, Anthony Khalil Mercado Díaz, first name, from ankhal. The new rapper signed in 2019 with the Carbon Fiber Music record label and recorded the collaboration “CFM Ganga Remix” with Farruko. Carbon Fiber Music is the same label that manages Farruko.

The voice of “Pepas” was his father and musical teacher when he opened the doors to fame, as the international star expressed today on his Instagram account.

“My son, because I have always seen you as my son with love and respect. I have not stopped praying for you since I found out what happened to you. I thank God you’re still alive. I want you to know that I love you and I have always tried to advise you because I have always wanted the best for you. This situation hurts my soul. If you are still here on this earth, it is because God has a very special treatment with you and sometimes He takes us to the desert so that we can stop, reflect and value many things that we do not see, “said Farruko, assuring that he feels immense pain when knowing the state of health in which you are Ankhal.

The new rapper was shot while inside a vehicle with another 26-year-old man who was also injured on Las Flores Avenue in the Florencio neighborhood in Fajardo.

Given the seriousness of the injuries, he was transported to the Medical Center in Río Pierdas where he had to enter the operating room as an emergency.

The bond between Farruko and Ankhal is very close. So much so that Farruko took responsibility for being the person who introduced him to the urban genre and that the new rapper could not handle fame.

“I even feel guilty because I opened the doors to fame for you and even though I did it with good intentions, not everyone knows how to handle this. I believe that God has a great purpose with me and with many of those who are or have passed through @carbonfibermusicinc. I love you, God bless you and take care of you always. I hope that you get the most out of this test that destiny gave you. You were reborn. Your testimony is great, even if you don’t know it. Hopefully you can understand. God is in control, ”said Farruko, who on February 12 revealed his spiritual transformation during a concert in Miami.

The song that Farruko and Ankhal recorded was “CFM Ganga Remix”, released two years ago. At its premiere it managed to exceed two million views in 48 hours on YouTube. The song’s lyrics talk about gangs and shootings.