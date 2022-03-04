Farruko sings “Pepas” again at his concert

Next Saturday the urban exponent Farruko will be able to confirm if the concert he offered tonight in his first performance of the “La 167″ tour at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico was the most memorable of his musical career.

Surely the answer will be a “yes”, based on the spiritual transformation that the artist has been experiencing for a few months and that he communicated last February during a concert in Miami.

5 Photos The urban artist, who four weeks ago made public his religious conversion, presented the first of three concerts at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico, in San Juan.

Since then, Farruko’s projection on stage has been different. Now you can see and hear the vulnerability of Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, the artist’s first name, on stage.

And it is not that Farruko assumed a false role with delusions of grandeur about his previous concerts, but now he opens his heart by narrating his feelings regardless of whether he adds followers or loses them.

A sincere and talkative Farruko was the protagonist of the show that included a repertoire of around 30 songs.

The artist simply confessed during the three hours that the concert lasted. In fact, he mentioned on several occasions “this show is different, it’s a Farruko from you to you”, specified the urban exponent that within his repertoire he left out all topics related to marijuana.

His process of spiritual conversion led him to proclaim that his change is real and that he is willing to lose his musical career before saying nothing that “I collided with God and I must tell about it”. career”, assured the artist who, when communicating his spiritual process, promised to return the money to those who did not want to be part of the concert.

“Thank you for saying present, you are very brave. Against all odds of COVID -19, the pandemic, the vaccines, the news that Farruko was converted and many were removed but others arrived and are here. Thanks. I made a promise to God before 2010 in my desire to become an artist. I moved to Miami, but God keeps his promise and look what I’ve become. God told me: ‘Carlos, you are going to return to your island to fulfill your purpose.’ Here I am”, assured the artist when welcoming the show that started with the introduction of his hit “Pepas”; followed by the theme “Ki”.

The concert began after 10:10 pm before an audience that occupied 75% of the capacity of the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, as stipulated by the current executive order on COVID-19. A video of how the street operates, from the suburbs where they live illegal weapons, controlled substances and criminal acts reminded the audience “how the predator falls victim to its prey” when it enters the underworld.

The contrast to the video came with the participation of the motivating Daniel Habiff, who offered words of encouragement and hope to conclude with a cry of “Puerto Rican, don’t give up.” Contrary to what his performances on his “La 167” tour have been in other destinations, Farruko opted for national pride in the first part of the show with the songs “Jíbaro”, “Borinquen Bella” and “Pending subject”.

The urban exponent was wrapped up with our single star to interpret the songs and narrate how much he missed his homeland, since a few years ago he left his neighborhood in front of 167th avenue in Bayamón to settle in Miami.

It should be noted that he always visited his community and in honor of her he titled his recent production “La 167″ that gives life to the tour that concludes with the performances this Friday and Saturday in his homeland.

The format of the concert allowed Farruko to converse between songs and narrate part of his experiences from his childhood to the adult he is today, where the proclamation of the word of God is present in his testimony. The artist spoke of his family from his great-grandfather to his children. He recalled his grandfather’s suicide and how much his death “affected me.”

He confessed his depressions and the “purchase of consciences” of his actions.

”This show is not a cult or a preaching. It’s a show in gratitude to the one up there who changed me being broken. In this show there is the other character that is Carlos”, clarified the reggaeton player who walks very well through reggae, rap, reggaeton, electronic rhythms, dance, ballad, merengue and even a little salsa when he covers the classic “What’s up Bad” by Jerry Rivera.

The reggaeton player is one of the few urban exponents that can change from one genre to another without being forced. Farruko took the opportunity to recount his youth experiences through several of his songs such as “Chillax”, “Fantasia”, “Hello baby” and “La Toxic”, among others.

A humorous Farruko captured the audience with every detail of his experiences, from his first love to casual encounters in nightclubs.

Before interpreting “La Toxico” he addressed an optimistic message to the females.

“You don’t need a man to be happy. You need to love yourself”, reiterated the reggaeton singer who also spoke to men about the gender violence that prevails in the country.

“To you man I tell you. Beating a woman to death doesn’t make you more of a man. As bad as she could have been, a woman better learn to forgive and learn to let go, “said the reggaeton player who drew applause from the audience.

It was at that moment that he confessed that in the midst of fame and awards “Farruko was in shit, Carlos was in a depression.”

Then he gave way to the hits “6 AM” and “The blessing”, “My way of being” and “Let them say what they want about me”. She honestly accepted that it saddens her to be judged on social media for talking about God. His wish for these people is a spiritual change in their lives.

Every time the reggaeton player mentioned God, he received applause and shouts from the audience.

Farruko in turn chose to remember the legal process he experienced after being accused of not declaring more than 50,000 dollars in cash before customs at the airport, just after interpreting the song “Delinquent.” He confessed to his addiction to marijuana to deflect his emotional problems and false happiness that he experienced for years.

In the final part of the show, the artist dedicated the song “Real Guerrero” to the new reggaeton player Ankhal, who was shot a few weeks ago in Fajardo.

sing pepas

The public remained calm during the three hours of the concert. There was not an ovation that paralyzed the coliseum, prior to the most anticipated theme of the night “Pepas” that the audience stood up. Before interpreting it Farruko indicated that seeing videos of followers consuming pills caused him a lot of damage, since he understood that he was conscientiously warning him that they were wrong.

“Today I can tell you that I am clean and I apologize because there are weak people. That is why I feel bad about this topic, but at the same time I know that it is part of my past and you are waiting for it”, he said before interpreting the first verse of “Pepas”, which was what he really sang, since he was inhibited in the choir.

The audience sang and danced to the song followed by the other hit with electronic rhythms “El incomprendido”. The concert concluded “Incomplete” and “Thank you”.