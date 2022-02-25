Farruko tearfully receives a special award at Premio Lo Nuestro

Farruko could not contain the tears last night when receiving from the hand of his children the special award “Urban Excellence” in Lo Nuestro Award.

“It feels great, it feels glorious. I have not actually won the award, because the award was given to me, “said the urban artist tearfully.

“I thank you for your love for all these years. I thank you for feeding my family. Thank you for so many beautiful moments. I’m not saying goodbye, I’m just making a transition in my life and you’re going to meet the best Farruko you’ve ever seen,” Farruko said.

Before receiving the award, the urban performer presented a medley of hits such as “Ki”, with O’Neill and Daniel Habif, “Pepas”, “El incomprendido” and “Gracias”, along with Pedro Capó.

Farruko is excited to see that his children would present him with the special award “Urban Excellence” at Premio Lo Nuestro. (Univision) ( Supplied )

In addition to the special award, Farruko also won the award for Song of the Year: Pop-Urban/Dance for the song “Pepas”.

Farruko made his spiritual conversion public on February 11. Since then, Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, his real name, has continually shared messages of reflection on his social networks in his interest in bringing messages of hope.

Farruko sang the song “Gracias”, together with Pedro Capó. (Univision) ( Supplied )

Premios Lo Nuestro took place at the FTX Arena in Miami and was broadcast in the United States by Univision and in Puerto Rico by TeleOnce.

