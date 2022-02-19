Farruko: why the singer will not sing his worldwide hit “Pepas” again and what will happen to his future

Drafting

BBC News World

2 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Farruko reached the peak of success with the song “Pepas”, which promotes the use of synthetic drugs.

It has a catchy rhythm, almost impossible to forget, and for those who don’t speak Spanish, its lyrics are indecipherable.

The song “Pepas”, by the Puerto Rican Farruko (30 years old), was one of the biggest hits of the 2021 boreal summer around the world, not only in Spanish-speaking countries, and it continues to be one of the songs that plays in nightclubs.

It was the song of the year, according to the magazine Timewhich chose it over other compositions in which internationally famous artists such as Justin Bieber or Taylor Swift participated.

“No song better captured the supreme ecstasy of resurfacing in the world after a long year of social distancing than the uplifting and exuberant ‘Kernels‘” said the US publication in one of its balance of the year articles.

The song has more than 700 million views on Spotify and more than 600 million on YouTube.

But almost eight months after launching it, catapulting the artist to worldwide success, Farruko repented and apologized for having created it.

The chorus of the song says the following:

Pepa and water for the dryTo’ the world in pill’ in the discoPepa and water for the dryTo’ the world in pill’ in the discoDisrespectfulpastilla’o

The word “pepa” differs its meaning according to each country, but in this case it refers to synthetic drugs like ecstasypills that require those who consume them to also drink a lot of water so as not to become dehydrated.

“I didn’t know the message of my songs”

In a concert he gave on Friday February 11 in Miami, USA, Farruko said: “I didn’t know the message that I was saying in my songs.”

“With everything that has happened in my life, I can say that God is struggling (working) with me. (…) God knows how many of his children I hurt“He said, although it was not clear what he meant by what had happened to him.

And he added: “Today I stand up like a man to tell you forgive me as a human being because love begins with forgiveness”.

Although he interpreted “Pepas”, he didn’t sing his chorus.

Farruko included in his speech numerous religious references and to Godsomething he has been doing more frequently on his social networks since the end of last year.

As the artist clarified days later on Instagram, he is still obliged to include the hit in his already scheduled concerts.

“I have contracts, commitments, that I can’t just turn my back on, because there are legal things involved“, said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Farruko with Alicia Keys and Pedro Capó at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards ceremony.

“I can’t bring problems to those people who are looking for their beans, both the promoter, the promotion people, everyone who is involved in making events, when they have already sold a box office. I have to comply as a man, stand firm and say: ‘This is my message now, this is what I’m going to do‘, and I have to be fair too and say to the public: ‘Look, you go if you want. if you feel like you don’t have to go, don’t go,'” he added.

The artist said that, despite the fact that he will continue to do the entire show – “even so it makes me strong for me as a person” -, the money from the tickets for his shows will be returned to all those who wish it.

The future of your career

Farruko said he wants to refocus on making positive songs: “I want to change the message of what the song is saying, and not feel bad about myself and not feel bad about people.”

“Here God didn’t take me out of what I was to be a rebolú (disorder), to get people caught (in trouble),” he said.

In another post on Instagram, the Puerto Rican – whose real name is Carlos Efrén Reyes – showed a fan’s complaint and his response.

“All of this is fine, but we pay to see Farru, not Carlos, I don’t know what, preaching like a pastor,” the user told him.

“Well, I’m sorry to tell you, brother, that Farru retired and the one who is (is) Carlos“, I answer.

Farruko has concerts pending until August in the US, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Spain.