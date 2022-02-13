Gastrointestinal problems can be quite uncomfortable and could prevent a peaceful and happy coexistence with others and oneself. Flatulence and constipation are among the most frequent ailments in the population and involve a large number of people.

These two issues could also be closely related to each other, or relate to different diseases and disorders. In some cases, however, a specific type of drug could be hidden behind the bursting farts and difficulty in evacuating.

Statins

There are now many people suffering from cholesterol and high levels of triglycerides in the blood. Often the cure recommended by the doctor would consist in taking specific drugs: statins. Indeed, there would be little doubt as to their effectiveness in these cases.

Thanks to their blocking action, statins counteract an enzyme responsible for the production of cholesterol. In summary, by taking them wisely, we could significantly lower the amount of LDL cholesterol in the blood without affecting the good or HDL one.

As with any drug, however, statins should also be taken with knowledge and according to the doses prescribed by the doctor. In fact, they would not be free from contraindications and side effects.

Farting in bursts and difficulty evacuating could be the fault of these common medications that many take on a regular basis

In the wrong amounts or taken lightly, statins could cause various ailments to patients under treatment. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità warns about the negative consequences it could cause, including constipation and flatulence.

But the list of problems could be extended to include diarrhea, digestive difficulties, headaches and general malaise. Not to mention muscle and joint pain, sore throat or a simple runny nose. Usually, the majority of individuals would have no particular problem tolerating statins. In any case, the doctor should in any case expose the patient to the risks in which he could run into taking.

Cases in which these drugs should not be taken

Assuming that once again the doctor will evaluate the possibility of being treated with statins, in some situations they would not be recommended. It is not recommended for use by pregnant or breastfeeding women and those with liver problems. Those over 70, heavy drinkers, and those suffering from myopathy or rhabdomyolysis should also be especially careful. Finally, we invite you to ask your doctor for a consultation about the use of statins if you are already taking other drugs.

Recommended reading

