Fascism | Gym | Flyer | Mussolini | Verona

No “black rainbow” over Verona. No “gymnasium of fascism” in Borgo Trento. Just a provocation, thought of for some time, and carried out with about 200 flyers distributed in a district of the city.

It seems that the truth about the papers left in the mailboxes of some Veronese citizens has come to light. Pages on which you could see the face of Benito Mussolini and on which you could read the announcement of the imminent opening of «Arcobaleno Nero, the first gym of fascism in Verona». An announcement that sparked alarmed indignation in those who believed it to be true, while others preached caution and the mayor Federico Sboarina called it: “A college girl who is not funny”.

The truth was explained by the alleged author of the leaflet, whom he got in touch with The Arena and was interviewed by Riccardo Verzè. The interviewee stated that his intention was to be a provocation, an act of denunciation against the presence of neo-fascist groups in the city. Groups that would be tolerated by the institutions and that would be responsible for some small attacks. Aggressions which, however, would not seem capable of arousing the reactions provoked by a leaflet that nothing would have been credible, but which at least for some was credible.

And among those who considered it credible are the Democratic Party, the municipal councilor Michele Bertucco and the civic movement Traguardi, against which today, January 29, the mayor Sboarina lashes out: «The Veronese left does not lose its vice. Once again with infamous timing he threw mud on our city, instrumentally acting as an amplifier for a “hoax” in bad taste. The good of Verona is done with a serious administration and not with a low policy made up of spurious and baseless attacks. Now at least apologize to all the Veronese ».

And of the same tenor is also the comment of the Northern League municipal councilor Andrea Bacciga: «To carry out the leafleting was not any militant connected to far-right movements or parties. Indeed, the author declares himself against fascism. Now left, apologize and compensate the city for throwing mud again. And stop using Verona for your political purposes, promoting fake and fantastic stories ».

The reply from the Democratic Party of Verona comes from the group leader Federico Benini: «But in order not to give excuses to those who, according to him,” discredit the city “, can’t he simply say” I’m an anti-fascist “? If the concern of the Mayor, who is only coming out now, is to keep the city safe from this kind of controversy, the main road is to declare his adherence to the constitutional values ​​of anti-fascism and sever ties with the extremist right. which is characterized by initiatives that explicitly refer to fascism and Nazism, contributing to degrade the image of the city ».