Fashion 2021 summer: Rihanna is the style queen of the trendy tie dye look

There fashion of 2021 for the summer he found his undisputed queen of the look tie dye, And Rihanna. The singer showed her all style in a very colorful outfit with the print of trend.

Rihanna, who recently made headlines for the purchase of a maxi villa in Beverly Hills, was photographed at the entrance to a famous Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, with a colorful look, in shades of blue and green, characterized by multicolored shades and dyeing effects tie dye.

As reported by the Instagram profile @hausofrihanna – which documents every look of the Barbados singer from head to toe – Rihanna gave its best, putting together the most glamorous version imaginable of a tie dye outfit.

Rihanna in tie dye look in Santa Monica (2021) Loading... Advertisements DIGGZY / SplashNews.com / IPA

For its look fashion 2021 summer, the singer wore: a vintage jacket Dior, in nuanced chenille in shades of blue and green with a Mongolian border, worth $ 22,000; a crop top white with cut-out details and metallic decorations; a leather pants by Chromehearts, customized especially for her with a tie dye print green and white; a maxi belt with oval buckle; Sun glasses vintage Versace in white acetate and leather shoes with ankle strap from the Italian brand The Attic.

Rihanna has further enriched her look with a series of jewels in gold and precious stones, including a vintage necklace with colored enamels – matched to the tones of her outfit – bought from the Italian jeweler Eleuteri.

Rihanna in tie dye look in Santa Monica (2021) AGNY, BENS / IPA

For the singer, who announced the closure of her Fenty fashion line in February 2021, nothing has changed when it comes to style. Despite the shortage of red carpet caused by the pandemic, Rihanna continues to surprise with each of its look, always original and cared for down to the last detail. We are waiting to find out which fashion gimmick she will stage for the launch of her next album, announced by the end of 2021.