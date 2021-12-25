Fashion 2021: the important events and facts that we will remember

Also for the fashion system, it was a year of mourning and (re) births. Elsa Peretti, Alber Elbaz and Virgil Abloh; the fashion world in 2021 hailed some of its creative pillars. On the other hand, in July, the news of Phoebe Philo’s return to the scene, after three years of absence, made the hearts of Celine’s former stylist’s fans pound. It was also the year of collaborations between brands. A phenomenon that has reached very high levels with the hacked fashion shows of Gucci and Balenciaga, and of the armchair swaps of Donatella Versace and Kim Jones, one designing the other’s collection for the Fendy by Versace and Versace by Fendi fashion shows. Then chair changes, the return of the Met Gala and American fashion also supported by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Day which opened the dance in January. Here is a summary of everything we will remember about fashion 2021, month by month.

January 2021: Inauguration Day and American fashion

Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has a strong impact on American fashion. His wife Jill Biden and deputy Kamala Harris support the new generation of designers by wearing new looks. The First Lady is in a total Markarian blue look, a color that symbolizes “faith, trust and stability” explains the designer. Harris, in Christopher John Rogers, wears a purple total look, the same shade chosen by former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton to represent the “fusion of red and blue, the colors of major political parties in the US, ”comments Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Harris’s goddaughter Ella Emhoff and poet Kamala Harris also make their debut at the opening. Entrbe attract the attention of the press and the fashyon system (also) with looks signed respectively by Miu Miu and Prada. Today both are part of the IMG modeling agency and Ella has already walked the runway for fashion houses such as Balenciaga and Proenza Schouler.

February 2021: Rihanna stops Fenty

Rihanna pauses the brand launched in 2019 under the wing of LVMH (Louis Vuitton’s mega luxury group) due to market difficulties due to the pandemic. The first brand of the group to have been launched from scratch, it was also the first brand in the conglomerate headed by a black woman.

March 2021: Elsa Peretti dies

Farewell to Elsa Peretti, the revolutionary jewelry designer who made Tiffany history, for whom she worked for 47 years. Style icon, model and muse of designers such as Halston and Giorgio di Sant’Angelo, she was the protagonist of unforgettable nights at Studio 54 at the time of Andy Warhol. He leaves us at 81.

April 2021: farewell to Alber Elbaz Dies and the Hacking Project ‘by Gucci and Balenciaga

The fashion world is in mourning: Lanvin’s former fashion designer dies unexpectedly at 59 due to Covid-19. The news comes after a few months that Elbaz has embarked on its new adventure: the inclusive brand AZ Factory.

Gucci celebrates its 100th anniversary with the “Aria” collection and surprises the fashion world with a hybrid catwalk, signed by Gucci and Balenciaga. It is the first episode of “Hacking Project”, where brands interpret and mutually appropriate logos and heritage codes.

Salvatore Ferragamo announces the departure from the brand of creative director Paul Andrew.

June: Victoria’s Secret focuses on inclusiveness

The news of the relaunch of the Victoria’s Secret brand arrives: bye bye angeli, the new image will be inclusive, promoted by a collective of women who inspire change. The new faces of the brand? Models Hailey Beiber and Bella Hadid, members of the VS Collective group dedicated to female empowerment. A market repositioning operation that dares but not too much, given the choice of brand ambassadors, whose image does not reflect very much the idea of diversity.

July 2021: the role of Abloh and the return of Philo

LVMH announces that it will expand its partnership with Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton menswear creative director and founder of Off-White. The luxury group becomes the largest shareholder of Off-White LLC, owner of 60% of the brand.

July also marks the return of Phoebe Philo after a three-year absence from the fashion scene. The designer who defined Celine’s image from 2008 to 2018 (the fall of the accent from the original name, Céline, marked the arrival of creative director Hedi Slimane) announces the launch of her eponymous brand. LVMH is one of the investors in the new project.

September 2021: The Met Gala and the collab between Fendi and Versace

The data under control of the pandemic opens a glimmer of light on the events in the presence. The Met Gala, exceptionally moved to September, opens New York Fashion Week. The theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion celebrates American fashion and all its infinite variations, and the costumes of the guests range from 50s looks (Billie Eilish quotes Marilyn Monroe) to more abstract concepts of acceptance and inclusiveness (Rihanna chooses a look that symbolizes her being an immigrant). Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka, together with the inevitable Anna Wintour, are the guests of the event.

It is also the month of Milan Fashion Week, and just when it seems to have come to an end, the inverted collections of Fendi and Versace are unexpectedly presented: Donatella Versace designs for Fendi and Kim Jones, creative director of the Roman fashion house, designs for Versace. Some of the biggest tops parade on the catwalk: from Naomi Campbell to Gigi Hadid to Amber Valletta and Kate Moss.

October 2021: Fendi x Skims

Fendi makes a double of collaborations. And announces the collection with Skims, Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand.

November 2021: November 2021: Virgil Abloh dies and Daniel Lee leaves Bottega Veneta

Virgil Abloh, founder and designer of the luxury streetwear brand Off-White and artistic director of the Louis Vuitton men’s line, dies at the age of 41 after a battle against cancer that he had kept a secret. The news shocks the world. The first black man to head a fashion house with an important heritage like Louis Vuitton, Abloh had introduced the world of streetwear into luxury and was the essence of the creative director: many steps beyond the figure of the designer who creates clothes, he was a visionary who intertwined fashion, art and communication working on multiple fronts and on multiple levels. Also a great supporter of young black designers.

After 3 years of creative direction, designer Daniel Lee leaves Bottega Veneta in Novembrelo. Considered the proponent of the relaunch of the brand, winner of four awards at the British Fashion Awards 2019, he had reinterpreted the heritage codes of the Italian fashion house and transformed them into the much desired symbols of contemporary taste.

