Fashion 2022: why the goth style is back

More than twenty years have passed since combat boots, lace, double-layer make-up and black leather dresses monopolized the catwalks and streets of the big cities. Since then, it has goth style it has been a latent presence in the world of fashion, with references scattered within the collections of the great fashion houses or brief and fleeting appearances on the social profiles of trendsetters. However, 2022 could be the year of its rebirth. A hypothesis confirmed by the experts who, judging by the increase in searches on social media and online shopping sites, already imagine him as one of the main protagonists of the year that has just opened. Although in a different guise from the one we are used to.

The codes of the new goth

It is not a question of an integral recovery of tradition. Compared to that of yesteryear, the modern goth does not refer to the models of the early 2000s and to the trends launched by alternative singers and musicians like Marilyn Manson but takes inspiration from celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox and the likes of Rick Owens And Yohji Yamamoto. But that is not all. Unlike purists, contemporary fashion victims do not fully adhere to the gothic culture or lifestyle without leaving room for other suggestions but try to integrate the darker elements into a variegated wardrobe, aiming to create combinations mix and match interesting. “At one point, the idea spread that goth was stuff for weird and out-of-the-box people but, for some time now, it hasn’t been seen that way anymore,” he explained to the Guardian Catherine Spooner, Lancaster University professor specializing in Gothic culture. “I would not dare to say that it has ceased to be the prerogative of a niche of aficionados but, without a doubt, it is much more present in the collective imagination”. For Andrew Groves, a lecturer in fashion design at the University of Westminster, new goth could be the reaction to the contrived and prepackaged perfection that Instagram has been trying to sell since 2010: «Those images have become very uninteresting. And the paleness, the lipsticks in shades of blood red and the smudged eyeliner have regained a certain charm ».

A dark style for a dark era

This exploit, however, also seems to be linked to another motivation. “It is not strange that, lately, people try to convey, through make-up or clothes, emotions that are not exactly light,” added Groves. “We are bombarded with unpleasant news, the news is constantly talking about pandemic, death and disasters, and this meant that, especially teenagers, they no longer felt represented by a romantic aesthetic dotted with pastel tones ». It was precisely the teenagers of the Generation Z, in fact, to catapult on Depop, the famous marketplace, in a desperate search for black corsets, probably the most requested piece from October to today, with 200% of requests. “The approach to gothcore is no longer exclusive but originates from the desire to mix the influences and trends born from the original grammar and made viral by the web”, reiterated Sophie Daly, founder of a small e-commerce. “A gothic, today, is no longer obliged to dress only in black. He can really dare and play with his imagination ».

The impact of the Internet and pop music on the new goth

In addition to the driving force of the Internet (among hashtags on TikTok with 8 billion views, Pinterest boards full of images to use as references and communities such as r / Goth and r / GothStyle, which grew by 35 and 136 percent respectively between 2019 and 2021) , a big boost also came from pop music. Which, through figures such as Taylor Swift, Willow Smith and Olivia Rodrigo, has embraced gothic, folk and emo influences. “I would say that, more than the hard and dark goth, this is the revival of a soft and glamorous version, hybridized with elements of collateral subcultures such as punk,” said journalist Daniel Rodgers. «Nothing but a piece of the unstoppable fashion recovery operation which, looking to the past, extrapolates details and elements to propose them, identical or in a slightly renewed guise, to the new generations. Almost as if they were the dishes of a buffet ».