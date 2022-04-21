fashion accessory: The trendy bag is made of blown glass

Seen on the Grammy Awards red carpet, the glass bag is on its way to becoming the new it-bag. Kylie Jenner wore it last week for the launch of reality show “The Kardashians” and this weekend it accessorized Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Coachella festival.

This blown glass handbag was presented by the French label Coperni, during Paris Fashion Week last March. This model, named Swipe, was designed in collaboration with the New York glassware brand Heven.

To give it its oval shape, a single piece of glass is heated to over 1500°C and then blown. More than three hours of work are necessary for its realization as well as a whole day for the material to cool. The bag, which weighs 2.9 kilos, was seen in several colors: a transparent and colorless with horns at the level of the handle, a milky blue which degrades towards transparent, a transparent red and a last chrome color silver.

This bag, which can contain one or two small objects – Kylie Jenner carried in it lip balm and gloss from its Kylie Cosmetics brand, and Doja Cat had slipped candy into it – is part of the fall-winter 2022 collection. It will be marketed in a few months, in a limited series. According to “Paper”, its price would be around 2700 francs.

