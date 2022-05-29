Fashion and Formula 1, increasingly close ties

At the dawn of the Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday, May 29, it is clear that the international success of the four seasons of Drive to Survive propelled the Formula 1 in a new dimension, much more lifestyle and globalized. Result, new audiences, not really experts in this sport, younger than before, and much less masculine.

From niche sport to sport for all

More and more women attend the Grands Prix and show their interest in this sport, in particular by wearing products derived from the various teams such as a fashion statement. Caps, t-shirts, jackets… the same way football fans would proudly wear their favorite team’s t-shirt.

Gen Z, on the other hand, follows the big prizes on tiktok, with over 15 billion views on the #Formula1 hashtag. Influencers are now invited to competitions and participate in boosting audiences: Cliquot widow invited a few weeks ago certain French figures of social networks, on the circuit in Monte-Carlo, and allowed them to try the racing cars.

Paris Hilton with a McLaren cap at the Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022. picture alliance

A popularization of Formula 1 that opens doors for fashion

Who says new public, says opportunity for fashion to find a new breeding ground for creation and collaboration. At the beginning of May, the cruise parade of Chanel also took place in Monaco, and multiplied the references to the Grand Prix of Formula 1 with tweed suits reminiscent of pilots or checkerboard patterns.