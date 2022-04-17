Fashion at the Coachella Festival: This is how models, influencers and actors look | Fashion | Magazine

The first weekend of presentations at the coachella-festival summoned hundreds of celebrities who also went out of their way to show off their best outfits.

Ebony-Renee Baker, fashion editor for the website Refinery29, described the event for Guardian What “a great business opportunity for brands and influencers because Coachella has gotten so big now and is followed all over the world”.

cowboy hats, flower crowns, thigh high boots, gladiator sandals and earth tone garments were noted among the trends that return to the festival. But also there are nods to the 2000s and metallic and neon touches as a look towards the post-pandemic future.

Of course, the shine is not left out starting with the singer Harry Styles who wore a sequin jumpsuit for his presentation the night of Friday, April 15.

The actress Vanessa Hudgens embraced the sheer trend, wearing a transparent dress over a black swimsuit.

Charlie D’Amelioone of the most popular on TikTok was inspired by Y2K to wear a little white dress and shoes converse with platforms.

the supermodels Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes and Shanina Shaik they also shone in the desert. Sampaio, 30, emphasized his abs by wearing a chain on his belly that sparkled in the sun that combined with a sparkly necklace and a pair of dangling earringsleaving two strands of hair in the air.

Another Victoria’s Secret Angel, Josephine Skriver combined a denim overalls with straps unbuttoned to expose her belly with a white blouse.

Festivals have had an influence on fashion for a long time, since Woodstock cemented hippie chic as an aesthetic in 1969. Recently, festival trends have included crochet and biker tights, now unconditional summer style. “There have also been controversial moments, such as in 2017 when the fashion for headdresses in the style of Native Americans generated claims of cultural appropriation”, highlights Guardian.

The fashion blogger Verónica Ferraro opted for a complete set (shorts, top and jacket) in denim with glitter appliques and some braids for her blonde hair.

Kendall Jenner wore one t-shirt crop black sleeveless while showing off her waist with a pair of leather pants and a belt. The supermodel let her newly released red hair fall naturally in her face with two braids in the front of his face.