Fashion, beauty and influence statistics

On November 9, gaming platform Roblox released its Digital Expression, Fashion and Beauty Trends 2023 report that looks at how Gen Z users are styling and styling their avatars.

Roblox has millions of user-generated universes (referred to as “experiences”) and games. While Roblox was founded in 2004, the program has exploded among tween and teen users during the pandemic and is estimated to have 43.2 million daily active users. Of those active users, more than half are under 16 years old.

Roblox is often compared to Minecraft, another popular gaming platform, due to its similar blocky graphics. But Roblox is described as “more social” and “immersive.” The Sims, a life simulation video game in which users can fully customize characters (known as “sims”), does not have clear objectives for players and does not allow them to play with their sims in first person.

Part of the appeal for users, juxtaposed to other mainstream social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, is the ability to customize an avatar.

“For Generation Z, we learn that there is a symbiotic relationship between digital and physical fashion,” Ben Barry, associate professor of equity and inclusion at Parsons School of Design, explained in the newly released report. “We also learn how important digital fashion is to the mental well-being and self-expression of Gen Z users.”

According to the 2022 study, conducted in collaboration with Parsons, Gen Z users reported that having the option to choose each physical element of their avatar plays a “critical role” in why they love Roblox.

“Whether it’s a safe space to play with fashion or translate their style from the physical world, digital fashion is essential for Gen Z to explore, express and expand who they are,” Barry concluded.

Roblox has collaborated with popular brands like Crocs, Nike, and Forever 21, as well as luxury brands like Ralph Lauren and Gucci. Roblox also works with beauty brands and allows users to experiment with Charlotte Tilbury, Maybelline New York, and Urban Decay.

Players can purchase accessories, clothing or products using Robux, the platform’s virtual currency. Users can pay Robux with real-world currency or purchase premium memberships that provide monthly stipends. Or players can resell items through the marketplace or earn Robux by creating experiences.

Luxury items like Gucci bags sell on Roblox for approximately 475 Robux when they launch. There are limited units of each product on the site, so resellers can increase the price of high-demand parts to thousands of Robux. In May 2021, Polygon reported that the average price of a Gucci bag on Roblox was 134,257 Robux or around $1,600 in real-world money.

Key insights from the report found that more users said they believed their appearance was judged less in the metaverse than in the physical world, and more users said they felt creating an avatar felt “more me” than posting photos on other social networks .

Maisy Fifield, a Roblox creator in her 20s, told Yahoo’s In The Know that the platform serves as a blank canvas “to represent your true self, whether that’s culture, gender identity or personality,” she says. “I try to include that personality in every creation I make.”

For its findings, Roblox relied on behavioral data from the last nine months of 2023, as well as self-reported survey data collected from 1,545 participating Gen Z users (which Roblox classified as users between 14 and 26 years old) who They live in the US and the rest of the world. United Kingdom

A whopping 56% of Gen Z users surveyed reported that styling their avatar was more important to them than styling themselves in the physical world; 84% of respondents said their physical style is “at least to some extent” inspired by what their avatar and other avatars wear on Roblox.

In particular, for brands, 51% of respondents said they were “very or extremely likely” to consider searching for a brand for themselves after trying on a brand’s item virtually.

Model Karlie Kloss, who launched her own Roblox experience called Klossette, wrote a blurb for the report outlining her belief that the platform was the future for “taste creation.”

“In the past, a fashion publication used to play that curatorial role,” he said. “But the next generation will go elsewhere for that influence.”

In an interview with Mashable, Kloss reiterated his point: “This isn’t just a kids’ game (or) a cute little metaverse, it’s the real deal.”

Kloss evidently knows what she’s talking about: In September 2022, she wore a Carolina Herrera dress on the runway and then had a Roblox creator recreate the dress in the metaverse. fashion business reported that the virtual version of the dress sold for 188,257 Robux, or around $1,900. One player resold the dress on Roblox for more than $5,000.

It turns out that the divide between the Roblox metaverse and the physical world isn’t that big. In October, young users who said they could not participate in protests over the war between Israel and Hamas took to Roblox to participate virtually.

