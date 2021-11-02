Fashion bonus, it is now possible to send the communication

With a provision by the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, the terms for submitting the communication for the use of the so-called fashion bonus were defined. This communication comes after another provision of 11 October 2021, where the methods and content of the communication were disclosed. Let’s see better what it is.

Fashion bonus, what it is and who it is

The fashion bonus, established with the relaunch decree, consists of a contribution in favor of exhibitors in the textile, fashion and accessories sectors who recorded higher final inventories than in the pre-pandemic periods. Businesses must carry out at least one of the activities listed in the list of admitted ATECO codes, already communicated by the Revenue Agency itself.

The amount of the tax credit is equal to 30% of the value of the final inventories, exceeding the average of the same value recorded in the three tax periods preceding the one attributable to the benefit. In any case, the actual amount of the usable tax credit is equal to the required tax credit multiplied by a percentage that will be announced in a subsequent provision by the Director of the Revenue Agency.

Publish the instructions and terms for using the bonus

The communication for the use of the fashion bonus, as stated in the provision of the director of the Revenue Agency, can be sent starting from October 29, 2021, until November 22, 2021, with reference to the 2020 tax period. second window from 10 May 2022 to 10 June 2022, with reference to the tax period in progress as of 31 December 2021.

In any case, the use of the credit is allowed only following the approval of the measure by the European Commission.

For more information, read the relative provision of the director of the Revenue Agency.

Related articles