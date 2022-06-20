Fashion brand: the label that all fashionistas love

You must have already spotted a signed creation Tach Clothing on Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber. These two fashionistas (among thousands of others) have succumbed to the charm of this young label which is exploding on Instagram. Here’s why we too are cracking up for good.

The knit crop top, Tach Clothing’s signature

It’s been a handful of years, since around 2018, that this brand, whose pieces are all made locally in Uruguay, has been investing in the field of fashion. All it took was a few 5-star ambassadors, including Kendall Jennerso that the craze swells.



O’Neil Robert/Splash News/ABACA



Among the brand’s key pieces, the best-seller is unquestionably the knit crop top with its embroidered white flowers and slit on the front. A piece that we also saw and adored on Anne-Laure But via her fashion instagram accountAdenorah.

Where to shop for Tach Clothing parts?

Influencers Sabina Socol and Jeanne Damas have also succumbed to the charm of these knit creations with unique cuts. Sold at Galeries Lafayette and La Samaritaine in Paris, Tach Clothing also has an e-shop where you can find all these marvels spotted on Instagram accounts of our favorite fashionistas.

Beyond the little ones mesh topsthe collection also consists of cut-out or crochet dresses, seventies-inspired trousers, matching sets… All for a sunnier summer wardrobe, inspired by the greatest fashionistas of the moment.

Multicolor crochet dress,



to shop



at Tach Clothing in Galeries Lafayette

The hardest thing is still to make your selection from all the options on the e-shop. Kendall Jenner having been one of the first personalities to highlight this small label, we go to be inspired by the most beautiful looks of the model. The time has come to succumb to the charm of Tach Clothing!