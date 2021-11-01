Business

Fashion companies bonus 2021, application to obtain the tax credit by 22 November

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman38 mins ago
0 4 5 minutes read
Loading...
Advertisements

Fashion companies bonus 2021, application to obtain the tax credit by the deadline of November 22nd. The dates for 2022 have also been set with the provision of 28 October by the Revenue Agency. But a fundamental step is still missing: the EU authorization. The instructions for submitting the instance.

Fashion companies bonus 2021, question at the start: from 29 October and up to deadline of November 22nd it is possible to submit an application to the Revenue Agency to obtain the tax credit of 30 percent of the value of final warehouse inventories, which exceeds the average of the same value recorded in the three years preceding that of the benefit.

But the measure, introduced by the conversion of the Relaunch Decree in October 2020, does not yet become officially operational: for the fruition theauthorization of the measure by the European Commission.

The subsidy was created to support companies active in the textile and fashion, footwear and leather goods industries, but it is struggling to take off. THE ATECO codes that entitle you to the 2021 fashion bonus were defined by the MISE, Ministry of Economic Development, only last July, then on 11 October theRevenue Agency with a provision ad hoc he had given instructions on the measure and on the requests, postponing the information on the useful period for submitting an application.

With the provision 293378/2021, the directions have arrived but the wait is not over.

In the press release of October 29 we read:

“Considering the time available to taxpayers to benefit from the bonus, the Agency opens today the channel for sending applications pending authorization from the European Commission. Once the go-ahead has been received, the operators will be able to use the credit, exclusively in compensation, no later than the tax period following the accrual period “.

Fashion companies bonus 2021, application to obtain the tax credit by 22 November

In other words, it starts the machine foraccess to the fashion companies bonus, but we still have to wait.

Meanwhile the performing subjects activities that fall under the ATECO codes indicated by the MISE can apply to obtain the tax credit equal to 30 per cent of the value of the final inventory exceeding the average of the value recorded in the 3 years preceding that of the benefit.

The types of companies admitted were defined with the decree of July 27, 2021.

ATECO code Description
13.10.00 Preparation and spinning of textile fibers
13.20.00 Weaving
13.30.00 Finishing of textiles, clothing and similar activities
13.91.00 Manufacture of knitted fabrics
13.92.10 Packaging of bed, table and furnishing linen
13.92.20 Manufacture of textile articles nec
13.93.00 Manufacture of carpets and rugs
13.94.00 Manufacture of twine, ropes, ropes and nets
13.95.00 Manufacture of non-woven fabrics and articles made from these materials (except clothing)
13.96.10 Manufacture of textile fiber tapes, labels and trimmings
13.96.20 Manufacture of other technical and industrial textile articles
13.99.10 Manufacture of embroidery
13.99.20 Manufacture of tulle, lace and lace
13.99.90 Manufacture of felt and various textile articles
14.11.00 Packaging of leather and imitation leather clothing
14.12.00 Packaging of overalls, uniforms and other work clothes
14.13.10 Bulk pack of outerwear
14.13.20 Tailoring and tailoring of outer clothing
14.14.00 Packaging of shirts, T-shirts, corsetry and other underwear
14.19.10 Various packaging and accessories for clothing
14.19.21 Manufacture of footwear made of textile material without applied soles
14.19.29 Packaging of sportswear or other special clothing
14.20.00 Packaging of articles in fur
14.31.00 Manufacture of knitted hosiery items
14.39.00 Manufacture of pullovers, cardigans and other similar knitted articles
15.11.00 Preparation and tanning of leather and leather; preparation and dyeing of fur
15.12.01 Manufacture of whips and shields for riding
15.12.09 Manufacture of other travel items, bags and the like, leather goods and saddlery
15.20.10 Manufacture of footwear
15.20.20 Manufacture of leather parts for footwear
16.29.11 Manufacture of wooden parts for footwear
16.29.12 Manufacture of handles for umbrellas, canes and the like
20.42.00 Manufacture of toilet products: perfumes, cosmetics, soaps and the like
20.59.60 Manufacture of auxiliary products for the textile and leather industries
32.12.10 Manufacture of jewelery and goldsmith articles in precious metals or coated with precious metals
32.12.20 Processing of precious and semiprecious stones for jewelery and for industrial use
32.13.01 Manufacture of metal watch straps (except those of precious metals)
32.13.09 Manufacture of costume jewelery and similar items nec
32.50.50 Manufacture of frames for spectacles of all kinds; serial frame of common glasses
32.99.20 Manufacture of umbrellas, buttons, zippers, wigs and the like

They are entitled to it for the tax period in progress on the date of entry into force of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 9 March 2020 (2020) and for the one in progress as of 31 December 2021.

And with the provision number 293378/2021 the Revenue Agency has established the Expiring dates to be respected to request the fashion business bonus.

Tax period of reference Window for sending communications
Tax period in progress at the date of entry into force of the provisions referred to in the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 9 March 2020 From 29 October 2021 to 22 November 2021
Tax period in progress as of December 31, 2021 From 10 May 2022 to 10 June 2022

Fashion companies bonus 2021, application to obtain the tax credit by 22 November

By the dates indicated, the potential companies benefiting from the fashion bonus must apply for the tax credit of 30 percent of inventories by submitting the form electronically, either directly or by relying on a person in charge of transmitting the declarations “Communication of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector” approved with provision number 262282 of 11 October 2021.

Revenue Agency – Notification of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector
Communication of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector to access the 2021 fashion bonus

In addition to indicating the ATECO code of the activities carried out, the following data must be indicated in the form:

  • the value of closing inventories referred to in art. 92, paragraph 1, of the TUIR registered in the tax period in which the benefit is due;
  • there average of the value of final inventories recorded in the three tax periods preceding that of the benefit;
  • the value of the tax credit, which is 30 percent of the difference between the amount indicated in the field “Final inventories” and the amount indicated in the field “Average of the value of closing inventories”.

After receiving the communications of the increase in the value of final inventories with the indication of the theoretical credit, the Agency will make known the quota percentage of credits actually usable.

The same mechanism applies as for sanitation bonus he was born in rent bonus recognized for the reduction of rents. There scope of benefit will depend on the requests received by the Revenue Agency and by resources available for the reference period: € 95 million for the first and € 150 million for the second.

In other words, either way the tax credit is not necessarily equal to 30 per cent of the value of inventories exceeding the average of the three previous periods.

According to the timetable established, after 10 days from the closing of the applications, the Revenue Agency will be able to define the percentage on which to reparameter the tax credit requested by fashion, textile, footwear and leather goods companies.

But this indication can only come if, in the meantime, the highly anticipated has arrived green light from the EU on facilitation.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements
Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman38 mins ago
0 4 5 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

on 4 November the removal works, modified roads – Savonanews.it

14 hours ago

Winter tires obligation from 15/11: the latest news – Mobility

3 hours ago

The holiday bonus is about to expire, how to use it

9 hours ago

How much is the first electric Toyota worth? We see…

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button