Fashion companies bonus 2021, question at the start: from 29 October and up to deadline of November 22nd it is possible to submit an application to the Revenue Agency to obtain the tax credit of 30 percent of the value of final warehouse inventories, which exceeds the average of the same value recorded in the three years preceding that of the benefit.

But the measure, introduced by the conversion of the Relaunch Decree in October 2020, does not yet become officially operational: for the fruition theauthorization of the measure by the European Commission.

The subsidy was created to support companies active in the textile and fashion, footwear and leather goods industries, but it is struggling to take off. THE ATECO codes that entitle you to the 2021 fashion bonus were defined by the MISE, Ministry of Economic Development, only last July, then on 11 October theRevenue Agency with a provision ad hoc he had given instructions on the measure and on the requests, postponing the information on the useful period for submitting an application.

With the provision 293378/2021, the directions have arrived but the wait is not over.

In the press release of October 29 we read:

“Considering the time available to taxpayers to benefit from the bonus, the Agency opens today the channel for sending applications pending authorization from the European Commission. Once the go-ahead has been received, the operators will be able to use the credit, exclusively in compensation, no later than the tax period following the accrual period “.

Fashion companies bonus 2021, application to obtain the tax credit by 22 November

In other words, it starts the machine foraccess to the fashion companies bonus, but we still have to wait.

Meanwhile the performing subjects activities that fall under the ATECO codes indicated by the MISE can apply to obtain the tax credit equal to 30 per cent of the value of the final inventory exceeding the average of the value recorded in the 3 years preceding that of the benefit.

The types of companies admitted were defined with the decree of July 27, 2021.

ATECO code Description 13.10.00 Preparation and spinning of textile fibers 13.20.00 Weaving 13.30.00 Finishing of textiles, clothing and similar activities 13.91.00 Manufacture of knitted fabrics 13.92.10 Packaging of bed, table and furnishing linen 13.92.20 Manufacture of textile articles nec 13.93.00 Manufacture of carpets and rugs 13.94.00 Manufacture of twine, ropes, ropes and nets 13.95.00 Manufacture of non-woven fabrics and articles made from these materials (except clothing) 13.96.10 Manufacture of textile fiber tapes, labels and trimmings 13.96.20 Manufacture of other technical and industrial textile articles 13.99.10 Manufacture of embroidery 13.99.20 Manufacture of tulle, lace and lace 13.99.90 Manufacture of felt and various textile articles 14.11.00 Packaging of leather and imitation leather clothing 14.12.00 Packaging of overalls, uniforms and other work clothes 14.13.10 Bulk pack of outerwear 14.13.20 Tailoring and tailoring of outer clothing 14.14.00 Packaging of shirts, T-shirts, corsetry and other underwear 14.19.10 Various packaging and accessories for clothing 14.19.21 Manufacture of footwear made of textile material without applied soles 14.19.29 Packaging of sportswear or other special clothing 14.20.00 Packaging of articles in fur 14.31.00 Manufacture of knitted hosiery items 14.39.00 Manufacture of pullovers, cardigans and other similar knitted articles 15.11.00 Preparation and tanning of leather and leather; preparation and dyeing of fur 15.12.01 Manufacture of whips and shields for riding 15.12.09 Manufacture of other travel items, bags and the like, leather goods and saddlery 15.20.10 Manufacture of footwear 15.20.20 Manufacture of leather parts for footwear 16.29.11 Manufacture of wooden parts for footwear 16.29.12 Manufacture of handles for umbrellas, canes and the like 20.42.00 Manufacture of toilet products: perfumes, cosmetics, soaps and the like 20.59.60 Manufacture of auxiliary products for the textile and leather industries 32.12.10 Manufacture of jewelery and goldsmith articles in precious metals or coated with precious metals 32.12.20 Processing of precious and semiprecious stones for jewelery and for industrial use 32.13.01 Manufacture of metal watch straps (except those of precious metals) 32.13.09 Manufacture of costume jewelery and similar items nec 32.50.50 Manufacture of frames for spectacles of all kinds; serial frame of common glasses 32.99.20 Manufacture of umbrellas, buttons, zippers, wigs and the like

They are entitled to it for the tax period in progress on the date of entry into force of the Prime Minister’s Decree of 9 March 2020 (2020) and for the one in progress as of 31 December 2021.

And with the provision number 293378/2021 the Revenue Agency has established the Expiring dates to be respected to request the fashion business bonus.

Tax period of reference Window for sending communications Tax period in progress at the date of entry into force of the provisions referred to in the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers 9 March 2020 From 29 October 2021 to 22 November 2021 Tax period in progress as of December 31, 2021 From 10 May 2022 to 10 June 2022

By the dates indicated, the potential companies benefiting from the fashion bonus must apply for the tax credit of 30 percent of inventories by submitting the form electronically, either directly or by relying on a person in charge of transmitting the declarations “Communication of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector” approved with provision number 262282 of 11 October 2021.

Revenue Agency – Notification of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector Communication of the increase in the value of final inventories in the textile, fashion and accessories sector to access the 2021 fashion bonus

In addition to indicating the ATECO code of the activities carried out, the following data must be indicated in the form:

the value of closing inventories referred to in art. 92, paragraph 1, of the TUIR registered in the tax period in which the benefit is due;

referred to in art. 92, paragraph 1, of the TUIR registered in the tax period in which the benefit is due; there average of the value of final inventories recorded in the three tax periods preceding that of the benefit;

recorded in the three tax periods preceding that of the benefit; the value of the tax credit, which is 30 percent of the difference between the amount indicated in the field “Final inventories” and the amount indicated in the field “Average of the value of closing inventories”.

After receiving the communications of the increase in the value of final inventories with the indication of the theoretical credit, the Agency will make known the quota percentage of credits actually usable.

The same mechanism applies as for sanitation bonus he was born in rent bonus recognized for the reduction of rents. There scope of benefit will depend on the requests received by the Revenue Agency and by resources available for the reference period: € 95 million for the first and € 150 million for the second.

In other words, either way the tax credit is not necessarily equal to 30 per cent of the value of inventories exceeding the average of the three previous periods.

According to the timetable established, after 10 days from the closing of the applications, the Revenue Agency will be able to define the percentage on which to reparameter the tax credit requested by fashion, textile, footwear and leather goods companies.

But this indication can only come if, in the meantime, the highly anticipated has arrived green light from the EU on facilitation.