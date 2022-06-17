Fashion debrief: Saint Laurent dress, new Stan Smith, Chanel & Gigi Hadid looks

1 0

Between the Pre-Fall Saint Laurent collection, heartbreaking Chanel outfits and masculine street-style, a look back at the latest fashion news…

Saint Laurent Pre-Fall Collection

Anachronistic for 99% of mortals (who only very rarely consider slipping into a long ball gown to attend a chic evening), this sculptural Saint Laurent toilet does not shine any less with its nostalgia for a bygone era and with its the universality of her femininity.

Anthony Vaccarello continues to design his silhouettes in 3D, which makes them interesting regardless of the angle from which they are observed (see here).

By merging cape, shearling and caban spirit, Saint Laurent’s DA could well have given birth to a bestseller… (see here)

at a time when sportswear and “bad taste” are corrupting the visual landscape, the dubious elegance of seasonal bags hits the mark (see here).

Vtmnts

The “short night” make-up of the Vtmnts models encourages us to reconsider our tired appearance from the difficult early mornings (see here). Dark circles and redness may well be more “fashionably correct” than we thought!

Demna Gvasalia comes to terms with her immoderate love for the film Pretty Woman (see here and l).

Stan Smith “Japan EMS”

The German equipment manufacturer Adidas will soon be offering a new Stan Smith with a pure look made of 50% recycled materials. Although these sneakers will only be available in Japan and the brand’s other models don’t all benefit from “Prime Green” materials yet, we are nevertheless pleased to see things moving in the right direction.

ALC Resort Collection 2023

If at ALC, few silhouettes generate an immediate surge of envy, we will nevertheless remember that marrying caramel brown, water green and a touch of pale yellow or even camel, lavender and pale yellow is a brilliant idea. But also that telescoping metallic pleats and ribbed knit (in a tone other than the off-white of the look) is a concept to be developed.

Dinner Chanel

After two years of absence (due to covid), the Parisian house is back with its traditional dinner for the artists of the Tribeca film festival. The opportunity for the guests to honor the Camlia signature and for us to note that it still proves as much difficulty to sublimate those who trust it. We thus note that the apparent briefs – all Chanel may be – are objectively vulgar, that the total look of semi-soft / semi-rigid navy blue materials is hardly becoming, that the black lace embellished with frills is terribly lacking in elegance and that the sigl micro bag is more of a gadget for Polly Pocket than an infinitely chic container…

also note…

Never forget that firm shoes rarely go well with a long summer dress (see here).

Nili Lotan proves to us that despite starting to be seen again and again, the checkered blazer/striped shirt duo has lost none of its desirability (see here).

The look of the sneakers from the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration does not trigger any buying impulse in us (see here).

Are we ready for the mix of cowboy boots/straight jeans/Spencer Chanel? This is the question we are entitled to ask ourselves when faced with look 16 from the Staud Resort 2023 collection (see here).

Between a suit with asymmetrical embroidery and a duo of brown straight pants/Hawaiian shirt in green tones, the street-style looks shot during recent men’s fashion week continue to hit the bull’s eye.

While the trailer for the film “Blonde” (ddi Marilyne Monroe) has just been revealed, we wonder whether or not it will influence the next ready-to-wear collections…

When we learn about the impact of the presence of Gigi Hadid on the visibility of a fashion show, we understand better why the labels are always on the lookout for “daughters of”, bankable actresses and other like-generating figures. …

With his LVMH prize in his pocket, young designer Steven Stokey Daley will have the means to develop his brand, and that’s good! It must be said that her playful and cozy knits are not lacking in fashion appeal…

We will leave without regret the mix of collars/mutton sleeves with fashion plates from the 1900s…

By Lise HuretJune 17, 2022