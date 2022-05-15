Fashion Dynasty: the Cyrus, the latest rockstars

I wonder if anyone actually hates the Cyruses. Of course, when Miley Cyrus was in her tongue-twisting provocation phase, she was one of the most hated personalities in the country… But in the United States, the land of puritanism, you can shock public opinion at the snap of a finger. The Cyruses have been dominating the music charts for decades. Obviously, it goes through Billy Ray, then Miley… But the rest of the family brings just as much to the unique DNA of this dynasty. Their strength is unquestionably to be true to themselves, irreverent and unifying at the same time… Their wardrobe then becomes, even more for them than for others, their superhero costume. Great Rockstar!

Country paraphernalia…

In the Cyrus family, I ask you for the father: Billy Ray. For the oldest among us, it is to him that the fame (in addition to the surname) of the Cyrus is due. In 1992, the singer exploded the charts with his country anthem “Achy Breaky Heart” which won all the awards in the early 90s. his guitar crooner from Texas, Billy Ray Cyrus becomes a country it-boy in the United States. The young man then ticks all the boxes of the boy in the wind ready to crack these young ladies: ultra square jaw, flannel shirt, high-waisted snow jeans and of course the essential cowboy boots! Deep America has found its Michael Jackson. But unlike the original who became the king of pop, Billy Ray has a harder time finding success again. Fortunately, on the heart side, everything smiles on him. He meets Tish, a beautiful blonde who already has three children, whom he secretly marries in 1993. The clan quickly begins to take shape. Cowboy hat, jacket with fringe, Harley Davidson t-shirt and crocodile clip in the hair… If kitsch is sometimes considered a sharp fashion marker, this is another dimension. But after all, fashion is cyclical; and what was outdated yesterday will not be so tomorrow. The 2000s are coming and the next generation of Cyrus too. At the beginning of the millennium, it is the eldest daughter of the couple Miley, who will register her name in large. Miley Cyrus becomes the star of a Disney Channel series called “Hannah Montana”. To people of my generation, that name sounds like a pop culture legend. The series draws heavily from her life as Billy Ray plays her father and Dolly Parton, the popess of country and godmother to Miley in real life, also embodies this role on screen. She plays a young teenage country fan who hides her planetary pop star identity to keep her life as quiet as possible. An unimaginable success between 2006 and 2011. But the young Disney muse is growing up and she wants to give up the bootcut jeans, the nubuck boots and the curls of America’s little fiancée. Little by little, she brings out the pop monster that lies dormant in her.

Read also :Hannah Montana: how would the characters dress in 2021?

…to the luxury pop dressing room

From the moment Miley tries to become a pop singer who lasts, the whole family will switch to a much more modern and current side. So much so that Billy Ray participates in “Dancing with the Stars”, throws off his ranchers’ hats and even gets blond locks on his very smooth bob. Tish Cyrus, much more in the shadows, begins to appear on the red carpet with all her little family. The looks are very approximate but the desire to release a real fashion DNA is present. Trace Cyrus, Miley’s half-brother, asserts a very rock identity, with his body covered in tattoos. As for the youngest of the Noah clan, she swears only by soft colors and butterfly tops. Miley Cyrus, out of the Disney stable, wants to change her image. Tired of being the ultra smooth doll, she wants to affirm that she is an independent young woman and will pass the very predictable rebellious phase. With “Can’t Be Tamed” (literally, “I can’t be tamed”), Miley Cyrus indulges in more sulfurous cuts, accessories and makeup. But three years later, in 2013, she wants to pass the second. Even the sixth. She released her album “Bangerz” with the hit “We Can’t Stop”. Miley Cyrus shaves her hair with the platinum Iroquois, adopts very evocative slogans and succumbs more and more to nudity… She advocates the freedom of bodies, feminism and sexual freedom. Miley Cyrus becomes a muse for a whole generation that no longer recognizes itself in the aging divas. Brands, including Moschino, will then run after him, despite his escapades at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer goes on to number 1 in the charts, and the whole family undergoes an extraordinary spotlight until Billy Ray Cyrus is given back his quarter of an hour of glory. The late 2010s offered unexpected redemption for country: he teamed up with rapper Lil Nas X on the track “Old Town Road.” It’s a tidal wave: more than 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Billy Ray takes out his famous hat and all the dressing room he left in the mid-90s. Miley, too, goes around the side of the country with “Younger Now” but has a feeling that the wind is turning towards the seventies… She, who has such a gritty and recognizable voice, wants to dive headfirst into this universe à la Joan Jett, Blondie, Billy idol. She metamorphoses – once again – into a glam rock singer lost between a disco ball and an electric guitar. Her wardrobe then makes you dream: platform boots, 70’s Gucci suits, red faux furs or even Alexander Wang lamé dresses… In 2020, we feel that Miley has found her identity. Even today, she cultivates this stage beast character. An inspiration, no doubt, for his little sister Noah who also got into music. A pure product of Gen Z, Noah is more influenced by the Kardashians than by David Bowie. She adopts long black hair, tight designer dresses and lip injections. But the attitude and grain of voice remains authentic Cyrus. And if Tish and Billy Ray have announced their divorce (yes it’s very sad), the clan obviously continues to shine in all areas of art and fashion.