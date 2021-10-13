Fashion enthusiasts can’t miss this book written by a style expert

We are really many who are attracted by the latest trends and we are constantly looking for the latest garments. The ProiezionidiBorsa team has often dedicated time to this fantastic world where dedication and attention to detail lies behind it.

The fashion tips are truly endless, because fashion is like an unstoppable race. “Fashion passes but the style remains”. This famous quote from the iconic Coco Chanel represents the essence of fashion-style. It is true that fashion passes. Trends come and go as in the case of these clothing items that we surely have inside the wardrobe. Style, on the other hand, is an innate characteristic.

We can also wear a trendy garment, but if we wear it in an inappropriate and excessive way, we risk looking anything but chic.

We also learned all these “rules” on fashion from films: just think of the famous film “The devil wears Prada” and Meryl Streep in her sublime interpretation of Miranda Priestly. We can also take a more detailed look at the world of fashion and what lies behind it from reading a book, recommended by the most widely read magazine in this regard: Vogue.

Fashion, however, is not intended only in the field of clothing and fashion shows, but rather at 360 degrees. Fashion is everywhere: from listening to music to which design to choose for the home. That’s why fashion lovers can’t miss this book written by a style expert.

“Contemporary fashion. Art and style from the Sixties to the latest trends “

A dip in the past and a look towards the future and, obviously, the present is described in this book by Fabriano Fabbri. Professor at the University of Bologna, the oldest and one of the most prestigious, he teaches “Contemporary styles and arts, Forms of contemporary fashion and Contemporary fashion”.

A somewhat expert author of what he is talking about. In “Contemporary fashion. Art and styles from the Sixties to the latest trends ”, published by Einaudi Editore, the author examines the different choices of the stylists. Everything is framed by music, literature and art.

Told from a completely original and innovative perspective, this book analyzes in detail the different stylists who have followed one another. The author describes them as if they were inside a ring: a challenge between the avant-gardists and the “passatists”.

The book mentions important designers who have made history and who continue to impress us with their collections. Valentino, Lagerfeld, Versace, Moschino just to name a few. What are we waiting for? We just have to read this book .. trendy!