Fashion house Liu Joe sued Kendall Jenner

Italian fashion house Liu Joe has filed a lawsuit against supermodel Kendall Jenner, 25, on charges of paying $1.35 million in advance, equivalent to SEK 11.5 million.

The agreement between the supermodel and the maison concerns two photos. One in July 2019 and one in February 2020. Kendall Jenner took part in the first photo shoot but could not travel to Italy for a second photo shoot due to the infection.

The parties must have agreed to postpone the photo to the fall of 2020, but according to the fashion house, the model company should have stopped responding when it tried to record a date. They then had to find a new model for their collection.

Deny the charge

Just in case, fashion house Kendall Jenner sends with photos to other Italian fashion houses in Italy in the fall of 2020.

Kendall Jenner’s modeling company denies the allegations.

– There is no basis for the atmosphere. Society Management, which represents Kendall Jenner, continues to offer Liu Joe several alternative photo dates and locations to complete the contract, according to a spokesperson for Society Management, Kendall Jenner’s modeling company.

