Fashion investment, which had dazzled even celebrities, is deflated

SPACs are not new but they have been very popular recently. Photo: Getty Images.

The SPACs lived their best year in 2021, capturing US$162.5 billion

Celebrities like Serena Williams and Jay Z have sponsored these investments

Uncertainty and flight from risk is making its appeal fall

Chamath Palihapitiya has been very active in recent years taking companies public through his SPACs, giving occasional details of his investments to his more than one million Twitter followers and regularly appearing on financial news shows.

Last week he realized how the wind that used to drive him now, like many investors, has him in the face. Palihapitiya announced the closure of two of its SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company).

Its announcement is the last signal that the market sends about the weaknesses of this moment, the flight from risk and the medium-term future of this type of investment that lived in 2021 its best year to lose steam throughout this.

But what is a SPAC?

The literal translation of what is behind the acronym SPAC, is a Company for a Special Purpose of Acquisition.

This set of words is used to define a peculiar company that does not operate commercially. It is not a manufacturer of air conditioners, nor does it build houses, nor does it publish novels. It is a company that goes to the market through an OPV (Public Sale Operation) with the special purpose of buying or merging with other companies that do have a business objective and that with that operation would already be listed on the markets.

They are known as “blank check” companies because their business activity is really to buy with the money that companies have raised, thus avoiding the long administrative and regulatory process of the traditional IPO. It is a shorter way to go public.

When the transaction, purchase or merger normally of a start-upthere is talk of de-SPAC.

SPACs are not new but they have been very popular recently. So much so that in 2021 IPOs made through SPACs were a record. A total of 613 SPACs captured US$162.5 billion, according to SPAC Research data handled in a study on these investments by professors Minmo Gahng and Jay Ritter of the Warrington College of Business, of the University of Florida and Donghang Zhang of the University of Carolina from the south.

Continue reading the story

“More income than in all previous years,” they explain.

Its popularity began at the end of 2020, a year in which some US$83 billion was raised.

SPACS cannot have a pre-identified company to go public, and normally have a limit of 18 to 24 months to make a merger or purchase. If it cannot, as Palihapitiya has not been able to with more than 1.6 billion between the two SPACs, then the IPO proceeds plus interest in the trust account have to be liquidated and distributed to the non-sponsoring shareholders.

You may also like:

Coin stacks and receding economy graphs. Conceptual image of the economical situation and possible upcoming crisis in 2020.

Why have they been so popular?

Its popularity has coincided with an epic of exuberance in the financial markets and the strong activity of minority investors boosted by low interest rates and strong liquidity. The same ones that promoted the actions of the so-called ‘meme stocks’ have also been betting on the activity of the SPACs.

Some celebrities such as Serena Williams and Jay Z have joined the sponsorship of these investments led by financiers such as William Ackman, Gary Cohn (former president of Goldman Sachs and adviser to Donald Trump) and Palihapitiya among others who have been a great business for the company. investment bank that has acted as underwriter (underwriter) and collected commissions from an IPO.

Half of the 2020 and 2021 IPOs were made through these vehicles. Some of the best known are those of Draftkings, the betting platform, Virgin Galactic. Most of the companies are in high technology and the health sector. The last one, de-SPAC, on September 27, was that of the LiveWire group, the electric motorcycle business of Harley-Davidson.

And now that the Stock Market is deflating, what happens?

The SPACS have been losing steam for months. So far this year they have raised a maximum of US$16 billion, a fraction of what happened last year.

In May alone, deals worth US$17 billion were aborted, according to Schwab, “which shows investor fatigue.”

Exuberance has gone on the defensive and the flight from risk has not only affected mergers and acquisitions but also IPOs, including those made through SPACs.

The study of professors from Florida and South Carolina reveals that the return for the investor after the merger or purchase (the de-SPAC) is usually very poor. Of the 152 that completed a merger with an operating company between January 2012 and December 2020, stock investors have lost money on average and underperformed the broader market by 30%.

Those with revenues of less than US$100 million or no profits have worse investor returns, which “is consistent with the critics’ assumption that many of the operating companies that merge with SPACS are of low quality and would have had difficulties going to market in a traditional IPO”, they explain in their study.

Why?

The investor panic, inflation and increases in interest rates, in addition to the losses that have been collected, have depressed these investments, which since March have also had the interest of the SEC in opening doors to this field.

The SEC proposal aims to protect investors by expanding transparency and accountability so that the incentives in the processes are better understood. In addition, the sponsors of these investment vehicles have to give more information about the transactions, the underwriters may have more legal responsibility, and the business projections of the companies with which they merge will be closely watched to avoid exaggerations or doubtful optimism.

Could they work again when the markets recover?

At least the speculative and exuberant phase looks like it might be over with this revealing bear market. Some SPACs are still living as if it were 2021. Investors may be more attentive to the costs of these investments once confidence in this type of investment returns and possibly law firms, in light of the regulation to come, have more work with them.

You may also be interested in | VIDEO: How to protect your savings from inflation