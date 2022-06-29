Fashion is no longer curvaceous: Khloé Kardashian demonstrates it by removing her implants

The Kardashian sisters revolutionized the world of fashion; With Jennifer Lopez, they transformed the ideal of the woman’s body with its extreme curves. Khloe Kardashian This Monday he turns 38 and in recent weeks he surprised everyone with a more stylized figure, which would show that he would have left that body behind.

In TimeX We will review the curvaceous style that the Kardashian clan and Jennifer Lopez imposed in the mid-2000s and that left behind the ideal of almost skeletal bodies, which brought devastating health consequences for the models and for those who tried to imitate them.

very thin bodies

In the late 90s and early 2000s it was common to see very skinny models. The appearance on the scene of Kate Moss made women want to look skinnier and skinnier every time, even showing their bones was considered a great achievement.

But the consequences were devastating, because that aesthetic began to bring eating disorders not only for those who went on the catwalks, but also for the girls who wanted to imitate them, so the alarms went off, because it was not healthy at all to see almost a walking skeleton in nice clothes.

Being fit without being too skinny became a response to that trend, and in the mid-2000s, the Kardashians and Jennifer Lopez they imposed a new style; their curvaceous bodies became a trend and they turned the screw by normalizing their extreme curves, an aesthetic that was related to femme fatales.

extreme curves

the kardashian clan has captured the media attention for a long time and their physique is something for which they are constantly pointed out in the media and social networks. Recently, strong comments emerged on social media about her alleged “loss of curves” that Kim and khloe they showed.

Khloe Kardashian He gave a lot to talk about, appearing in public showing off his new figure, even fans claim that the implants were removed. According to the images that have been revealed, Khloé resorted to an aesthetic change and now wears a more stylized figure, which could be a new fashion that will completely transform the way of seeing female bodies.

The physical change that now looks khloe se has become a topic of conversation, because we would be in the presence of a change in the curvilinear trend in fashion to give way again to the aesthetics of the 90s? Only time will tell, for now, the change is evident, but her fans assure that she looks “more stylized and natural”.

The end of the trend?

The curves and voluminous buttocks made the so-called BBL surgery fashionable, which transfers fat from one part of the body and injects it into the thighs, hips and buttocks, this procedure became popular to accentuate the curves.

Despite being one of the most dangerous plastic surgeries, the BBL was the most used aesthetic procedure in 2019 and that popularity was due to the Kardashian clan. Now with the new look of Khloe and Kim without their bulky butts, it seems that things in the industry are changing.