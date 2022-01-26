Fashion look for over 50s: all the must-have items and accessories

Building a perfect fashion look for over 50s: all the clothes and accessories to have in the wardrobe (and 5 mistakes to be avoided absolutely)

How many times have we heard or recited “style has no age”, Yet in real life it is difficult to apply the lesson because they are too busy with commitments or a frenetic daily life at the pace of digital. For some, it is easier to fall back on a pair of leggings and an old sweater than to create refined outfits that shine with charm. Life does not end after 50: models, socialites and actresses prove it and are the envy of very young stars. Do you want some names? Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Isabelle Huppert, Oprah Winfrey, Caroline De Maigret, Monica Bellucci or Cindy Crawford.

Jennifer Lopez Astrid Stawiarz

At this age, you have more awareness of your bodyStrengths and weaknesses are known, while a wrinkle of expression can be more interesting than a perfectly smooth or well-groomed face. And you don’t have to be a fashionista to show that you have your own style: the outfit tells about us and our life but also about our experiences and travels. All this allows us to break some too rigid conviction or label.