Fashion, Prada supports program for color artists

A design laboratory to amplify the work of emerging artists and designers and develop a new nexus of creative energy in Chicago’s South Side. This is the three-year program for emerging and established artists of color Prada: is the Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The project – explains a note – intends to support creatives in the fashion, furniture, industrial design, graphic design and arts sectors thanks to prizes that will guarantee financial support and a network of connections with international organizations.

MORE INFORMATION

BAD WEATHER ON THE VENICE PARADE Escape general flee towards a shelter, while on the

Loading... Advertisements

«I am thrilled to collaborate with the Prada Group to create a new pole of creative energy dedicated to design on the South Side, bringing together around our first group of award-winners and their projects a network of established designers, artists and intellectuals – said Theaster Gates, founder of Dorchester Industries and Rebuild Foundation and Co-Chair of Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council of the Prada Group – For too long, talents in our creative communities have not been able to have adequate visibility and opportunities. Now more than ever, creative leaders must support the work of emerging color designers and put them in contact with large companies interested in different talents ».